Cave Brewing Company opening taproom at South Mall

Cave Brewing Company is expanding in Salisbury Township.

The two-year-old brewery at 1407 Seidersville Road in September is planning to move its taproom about six miles southwest to a larger space at the South Mall.

Cave’s new taproom will occupy a 3,400-square-foot space previously occupied by Full Circle Training, which recently moved to a larger spot in the mall.

The new taproom, near the center of the mall, will be roughly five times the size of Cave’s current facility, which totals 740 square feet, owner Jeff Bonner said.

“We’re simply moving our tasting room from the east side to the west side of the township,” Bonner said.

Brewing operations will continue at the current location, a converted garage, and the structure’s current tasting room will house additional brewing equipment.

“We definitely didn’t want to move our brewing location because one of the things that we think is the secret sauce is the water,” Bonner said. “Our well water is from 300 feet straight down.”

The new taproom will offer six to eight draft beers – most available in 4-, 8- and 16-ounce glasses – and Pennsylvania wines.

Initially, all of the beer will be Cave selections, including the popular Cave Lager and Cave IPA, but guest beers will eventually be worked into the mix, Bonner said.

Customers will be able to enjoy flights of beer and take their favorites home via growlers.

A new feature will be a crowler machine that fills 16-ounce cans.

“A full growler is a lot – typically four pints,” Bonner said. “The traditional crowlers are 32 ounces, but that can sometimes be a lot as well if it’s just you. Smaller aluminum cans allow you more options and they are also easier to pack whether you’re hiking, going on the river and so forth.”

The new taproom will offer seating for at least 35 customers, Bonner said.

An L-shaped bar, featuring a live-edge local ash wood bar top, will accommodate 20-24 customers and additional seating will be available at high-top tables.

Initially, the taproom will be open 3 to 9 or 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Bonner said. Wednesday and Sunday hours will be introduced later.

“We want to make sure our staff is ready first,” Bonner said. “I’d rather be open less hours at first and get it right than the opposite.”

