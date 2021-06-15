CAULIPOWER Partners with KeyImpact to Fuel Aggressive, Nationwide Growth

Frozen food industry disruptor establishes strategic partnership with leading foodservice sales and marketing agency to drive significant results across all segments

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) CAULIPOWER ® – the makers of America’s number one-selling cauliflower crust pizza – today announced the company is teaming up with KeyImpact Sales & Systems, Inc. to continue accelerated growth and position the brand as a positive disruptor in foodservice.

KeyImpact, a nationwide foodservice sales and marketing agency, is working alongside CAULIPOWER to share the message that the brand’s products are healthy, delicious and convenient additions to any menu. With KeyImpact’s local market team, business intelligence tools, segment sales leadership and more, CAULIPOWER will be connected with strategic decision makers that drive impressive results in all foodservice segments, including national restaurant chains and convenience stores.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with KeyImpact,” said Julie Lim, President of Sales, Foodservice and Convenience at CAULIPOWER. “Eating healthier continues to be at the forefront of consumers’ minds, and CAULIPOWER’s versatile, plant-powered products appeal to consumers regardless of their dietary needs and preferences. Whether they are vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, keto or flexitarian, CAULIPOWER offers something for everyone. We look forward to working with KeyImpact’s team to better support our customers and distributors in the foodservice industry.”

Through its Go-To Market approach founded on collaboration, accountability and results, KeyImpact has a track record of success in the foodservice industry.

“KeyImpact is proud to partner with CAULIPOWER in all foodservice segments on a national level,” said KeyImpact Senior Vice President – Client Management Rob Monroe. “The best-in-class brand is well-positioned for tremendous growth with its innovative offerings and established presence in the health food market. CAULIPOWER’s brand strength and revolutionary use of vegetables in its products is a tremendous addition to the KeyImpact portfolio of operator solutions. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with them.”

CAULIPOWER’s frozen food products allow foodservice partners to customize their menus with nutritious, plant-powered options that cater to more dietary and lifestyle preferences. The time to prepare the foods from frozen to fresh is minimal, making it an easy and impactful addition to any menu.

To learn more about CAULIPOWER, visit eatcaulipower.com .

About CAULIPOWER®

CAULIPOWER® uses the power of veggies to make healthier, easier versions of the food you crave, that actually taste like the food you crave. CAULIPOWER’s first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today, CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 natural pizza, and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S. In addition to cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes the only baked (never fried) chicken tenders, riced cauliflower cups in never-before-done flavors, cauliflower tortillas, cauliflower pasta that cooks from frozen to fresh in under three minutes, and the perfect single-ingredient solution for bread, Sweet PotaTOASTS.

Founder, CEO and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a global executive position in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, convenience, and health. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary FoodsTM, a company of “never-been-dones,” inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in under-resourced schools throughout the country. Find CAULIPOWER in over 5,000 foodservice establishments nationwide and in more than 25,000 retailers. Learn more at eatCAULIPOWER.com/foodservice .

About KeyImpact

Formed in 2000, through the merger of Key Brokerage in New Jersey and Impact Sales in Maryland, KeyImpact has grown to become the leading foodservice sales and marketing agency in the United States. KeyImpact represents manufacturers of food, as well as packaging and supplies, and provides sales and marketing services to distributors and operators across all segments of the foodservice trade channel. KeyImpact currently employs over 600 associates in 50 states with industry expertise in sales, marketing, culinary, K-12, military, college & university, contract feeding, retail, deli, national & regional commercial chains, recreation, and distribution, as well as extensive product & category expertise. For more information, please visit http://www.kisales.com .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post CAULIPOWER Partners with KeyImpact to Fuel Aggressive, Nationwide Growth first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.