CAULIPOWER Names Champion Foodservice PR Agency of Record

Fastest-growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. selects Dallas-based agency due to proven expertise in the foodservice industry

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) CAULIPOWER , the brand that’s reinventing America’s favorite foods, one healthy meal hack at a time, announced today the engagement of Champion Management Group LLC as its Foodservice Public Relations Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work encompasses all of CAULIPOWER’s public relations initiatives within the foodservice and convenience industries. This specifically includes strategy development to drive awareness and demand for CAULIPOWER products, along with positioning the company as an innovative partner and thought leader in the foodservice and convenience store industries.

“We are excited to leverage Champion’s extensive experience in the foodservice industry to help grow the CAULIPOWER brand,” said Julie Lim, CAULIPOWER’s Executive Vice President of Foodservice & Convenience. “Champion’s team is stacked with passionate and talented individuals who will undoubtedly raise the bar on our foodservice PR efforts. We look forward to experiencing the results of this exciting new partnership.”

Founded in 2002, Dallas-based Champion ranks among the nation’s largest PR agencies in the foodservice space, representing such blue-chip national brands as Corner Bakery Cafe, CraftWorks Holdings, Fazoli’s, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Nestlé Toll House Café, On The Border, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, RAVE Restaurant Group and Taco John’s. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, event production, sports and entertainment and not-for-profits. For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

“CAULIPOWER has established itself as an innovative leader in the rapidly growing better-for-you category, and we couldn’t be more honored to partner with the brand and its team as they take on even more product categories,” said Champion Principal Eric Spiritas. “We are preparing for some exciting announcements in the weeks and months ahead, and all of us at Champion are looking forward to being a part of CAULIPOWER’s explosive growth.”

CAULIPOWER is reinventing your favorite foods, one healthy meal hack at a time.

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER® Founder, CEO and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, set out to innovate the frozen food aisle and left a global executive position to launch the company in 2016. Today, it remains CAULIPOWER’s mission to eliminate the need for consumers to choose between taste, convenience and health. The company’s first meal hack, cauliflower-crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Now, CAULIPOWER is ranked the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 cauliflower crust pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. As part of the company’s mission, every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits OneSun, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of “never-been-dones,” inspired by what people want. Find CAULIPOWER in one of more than 25,000 retailers and 5,000 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. Get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com or join the @CAULIPOWER community on social media.