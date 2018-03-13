Cauldron Ice Cream Signs Lease on First Location in Canada

Cauldron Ice Cream, the popular small batch scoop shop based in California, has signed a lease in downtown Toronto at 502 Queen Street West. The store is slated to open during summer of this year.

The Nitrogen Ice Cream Shop Is Coming To Downtown Toronto In Summer 2018

Toronto, ON (RestaurantNews.com) Cauldron Ice Cream, the popular small batch scoop shop based in California, will soon be bringing its uniquely flavored ice cream and viral OG Puffle Cone to downtown Toronto. The Toronto franchisees signed a lease at 502 Queen Street West and plan to open the concept’s first Canadian outpost during summer of this year.

Cauldron has been spearheading the increasingly popular gourmet ice cream trend since first bursting onto the scene in 2015. The concept quickly gained national notoriety in Cosmopolitan, People Magazine, Food Network, and Huffington Post for its unusual flavors and creative presentation. Cauldron’s small batch ice cream is served as traditional or rose-shaped scoops, and can be served upon request in a signature OG Puffle Cone, an egg-based waffle cone inspired by a popular Hong Kong street snack. Fan favorite flavors include menu mainstays like Earl Grey Lavender, Milk and Cereal, and S’mores, alongside seasonal offerings such as H20 Rose, Pineapple Express, and Red Velvet.

The Toronto stores will be the first Cauldron Ice Cream locations outside of California. The concept currently operates locations in Santa Ana, Artesia, Glendale, and Chino Hills, with over 10 locations on the way in Orange, San Diego, and Santa Clara counties.

Cauldron Ice Cream is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced

multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Cauldron Ice Cream visit http://go.fransmart.com/cauldronpr.

About Cauldron Ice Cream

Cauldron’s plan was to invent a new style of ice cream that people had never seen before. With advanced technology, they consistently provide what is described to be one of the creamiest and most flavorful ice cream options. The ice-cream shop has been featured on the Food Network, and in both Cosmopolitan and People Magazines. Alyson Escobar, writer of the LA times, stated the puffle cone put “O.C. on the dessert map.” For more information about Cauldron Ice Cream, visit www.cauldronicecream.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2017, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Jenna Satariano

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095

www.ajendapr.com