Cauldron Ice Cream Signs Franchise Deal in Dallas, Texas

Cauldron Ice Cream is bringing its trendy scoops and signature OG Puffle Cone to Dallas, Texas beginning in Summer 2018, with 5 additional locations slated to open in the area over the next 6 years.

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Cauldron Ice Cream, one of the most innovative ice cream brands in the country, has announced it will be bringing its trendy scoops to Dallas, Texas. The Southern California-based concept has partnered with a local Dallas franchising company, Masaish LLC, to open six Cauldron locations over the next six years. The franchisees have their sights set on opening the first store by Summer 2018, and are looking at sites in the uptown/downtown area of Dallas.

“Choosing to become part of the Cauldron Ice Cream team was not a very difficult decision. The quality, taste, and concept is beyond what we have seen or experienced in the DFW Metroplex,” said Masaish LLC. “The passion the owners have for their brand and product is very apparent, and Cauldron Ice Cream represents a lot of what Dallas is about: being a foodie haven.”

Since its conception in 2015, Cauldron has become known for its made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream served as traditional or rose-shaped scoops. The concept’s small batch flavors include a mixture of unique mainstays, like Earl Grey Lavender, Milk and Cereal, and H20 Rose, while also offering seasonally rotating flavors to keep the menu fresh and intriguing. Cauldron’s signature OG Puffle Cone, an egg-based waffle cone inspired by a popular Hong Kong street snack, has attracted media attention from Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, People Magazine, Food Network, and more for spearheading a new ice cream craze.

The Dallas stores join Cauldron’s existing multi-unit franchise deals in Toronto, Canada and Santa Clara, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange counties. The scoop shop currently has 4 locations open in Santa Ana, Artesia, Glendale, and Chino Hills.

Cauldron Ice Cream is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Cauldron Ice Cream visit http://go.fransmart.com/cauldronpr.

About Cauldron Ice Cream

Cauldron’s plan was to invent a new style of ice cream that people had never seen before. With advanced technology, they consistently provide what is described to be one of the creamiest and most flavorful ice cream options. The ice-cream shop has been featured on the Food Network, and in both Cosmopolitan and People Magazines. Alyson Escobar, writer of the LA times, stated the puffle cone put “O.C. on the dessert map.” For more information about Cauldron Ice Cream, visit www.cauldronicecream.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2017, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

