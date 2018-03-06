Cauldron Ice Cream Set to Open First San Diego Shop in April

Cauldron Ice Cream has announced it will open its newest scoop shop in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa neighborhood in April. The store, located at 4646 Convoy Street, will serve up Cauldron’s signature OG Puffle Cone and unique nitrogen ice cream flavors, like the Earl Grey Lavender.

The Handcrafted Ice Cream Concept Will Open Doors On Kearny Mesa’s Convoy Street

San Diego, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Cauldron Ice Cream, the rapidly growing Orange County-based scoop shop known for its made-to-order nitrogen ice cream, innovative flavors, and viral OG Puffle cone, will open its first San Diego store in April. The shop will be located at 4646 Convoy Street in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood, a hotspot for new concepts and emerging food trends. The San Diego location is the first of three stores to open under Cauldron Collective, a franchise organization comprised of James Ho, Dan Nguyen, and Steven Cao.

“First and foremost, we were drawn to Cauldron Ice Cream because we are huge fans of the product and the amazing brand culture the founders created,” said James Ho, founder and CEO of Cauldron Collective. “We felt there was no better neighborhood for Cauldron’s entrance into San Diego than Kearny Mesa, with its large population of families, close proximity to three major universities, and existing community of restaurants that will complement the Cauldron concept well.”

Since its conception in 2015, Cauldron has gained national notoriety for its made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream served as traditional or rose-shaped scoops in a signature OG Puffle Cone, an egg-based waffle cone inspired by a popular Hong Kong street snack. Cauldron’s creations have been recognized by Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, People Magazine, Food Network, and more for spearheading a new, trending ice cream craze. The concept’s small batch flavors include a mixture of unique mainstays, like Earl Grey Lavender, Milk and Cereal, and H20 Rose, while also offering seasonally rotating flavors to keep the menu fresh and intriguing.

The San Diego store joins 4 other Cauldron Ice Cream locations: Santa Ana, Artesia, Glendale, and Chino Hills. The concept has 11 scoop shops pending in Irvine, Santa Clara County, and Toronto, with additional franchise deals currently in the works.

Cauldron Ice Cream is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced

multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Cauldron Ice Cream visit http://go.fransmart.com/cauldronpr.

About Cauldron Ice Cream

Cauldron’s plan was to invent a new style of ice cream that people had never seen before. With advanced technology, they consistently provide what is described to be one of the creamiest and most flavorful ice cream options. The ice-cream shop has been featured on the Food Network, and in both Cosmopolitan and People Magazines. Alyson Escobar, writer of the LA times, stated the puffle cone put “O.C. on the dessert map.” For more information about Cauldron Ice Cream, visit www.cauldronicecream.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2017, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Jenna Satariano

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095

www.ajendapr.com