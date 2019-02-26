Cauldron Ice Cream Opening Its First Texas Location in Dallas

The popular California-based dessert concept will arrive in Dallas on Saturday, with plans for future expansion

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Cauldron Ice Cream, the rapidly growing California-based scoop shop known for its made-to-order nitrogen ice cream, innovative flavors, and viral OG Puffle Cone, will open doors at its first Texas location on Saturday, March 2, in Dallas (3001 Knox Street #103). The new location will host a grand opening celebration from 3 – 10 p.m., offering exclusive Cauldron Ice Cream merchandise and giveaways to the first 100 people in line. The newly launched ‘Fluffypuff,’ a Japanese fluffy pancake ice cream sandwich, will also be available at the new store.

“The quality, taste, and unforgettable customer experience that Cauldron Ice Cream offers is unlike anything we have seen or experienced in Dallas,” said franchisee Sonya Ali. “As a foodie haven, Dallas is the perfect location for this first scoop shop. We’re excited to expand and bring our passion for unique, creative flavors to the rest of the Lone Star State.”

The Dallas location is the first to open in the Texas area under Cauldron Dallas Group, a franchise collective. The group is exploring prospective locations for the second Cauldron Ice Cream store to open in the greater Dallas area by the end of the year, with plans to open a total of five locations in the next two years.

Despite only joining the scene in 2015, Cauldron Ice Cream quickly made a splash in the media with features in Cosmopolitan, People Magazine, Food Network, and more for its creative flavor offerings and unique presentation. The concept’s small batch flavors include a mixture of unique mainstays, like Earl Grey Lavender, Milk and Cereal, and H20 Rose, while also offering seasonally rotating flavors to keep the menu fresh and intriguing. The ice cream is served as traditional or rose-shaped scoops in Cauldron Ice Cream’s signature OG Puffle Cone, an egg-based waffle cone inspired by a popular Hong Kong street snack.

Cauldron Ice Cream currently operates locations in Santa Ana, Artesia, Glendale, Pasadena, Temple City, Chino Hills and Irvine, with more than 20 units coming to Canada, Texas and California.

Cauldron Ice Cream is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Cauldron Ice Cream franchising opportunities, please visit http://go.fransmart.com/cauldron.

About Cauldron Ice Cream

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

