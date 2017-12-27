Cauldron Ice Cream Goes International with Multi-Unit Franchise Deal in Canada

Cauldron Ice Cream, the California-based concept known for it’s made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream and viral OG Puffle Cone, has signed a multi-unit franchise deal to bring five shops to the greater Toronto, ON market over the next five years.

Toronto, ON (RestaurantNews.com) Cauldron Ice Cream, the popular Southern California-based concept known for its made-to-order nitrogen ice cream, innovative flavors, and viral OG Puffle cone, has announced a multi-unit franchise deal with Toronto residents Serena Sun and Alex Wang to bring five Cauldron locations to the greater Toronto, Ontario area. The franchisees are looking to open their first store in downtown Toronto or Mississauga by Summer 2018.

Sun and Wang are experienced franchisees, who currently own and operate Chinese food restaurants in Canada and China. They split their time between Orange County and Toronto, and first discovered Cauldron at its flagship location in Santa Ana. Their international franchise experience and love of the concept’s handcrafted ice cream inspired them to bring Cauldron to Toronto.

“Every time we’re in Orange County, we always make a point to stop by Cauldron to get our ice cream fix,” said Sun. “When we were in Toronto, we noticed a gap in the market for innovative, high-quality ice cream like Cauldron’s. The concept is fun, fresh, and most importantly, delicious, and we wholeheartedly believe that it will be a hit in the Toronto community.”

Founded in 2015 by Terence Lioe and Desiree Le , Cauldron quickly gained notoriety for its made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream served in a signature OG Puffle Cone, an egg-based waffle cone inspired by a popular Hong Kong street snack. Cauldron’s small-batch ice cream is offered as a traditional scoop or shaped like a rose, and comes in a variety of unique flavors including Earl Grey Lavender, Milk and Cereal, H20 Rose, and fan favorites like Sea Salted Caramel Crunch and S’mores. In addition to their menu mainstays, Cauldron also routinely introduces new seasonal and monthly offerings to keep flavors fresh and intriguing. Cauldron’s innovative flavors and OG Puffle Cone have been recognized by Food Network, Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, People Magazine and more for spearheading a new dessert craze.

The Toronto stores will be the first Cauldron Ice Cream locations outside of California. The concept currently operates locations in various Southern California cities: Santa Ana, Artesia, and Glendale, with Chino Hills and San Diego on the way. Cauldron recently announced they will be opening five locations in Northern California’s Santa Clara County beginning in mid-to-late 2018.

Cauldron Ice Cream is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Cauldron Ice Cream visit http://go.fransmart.com/cauldronpr.

Cauldron’s plan was to invent a new style of ice cream that people had never seen before. With advanced technology, they consistently provide what is described to be one of the creamiest and most flavorful ice cream options. The ice-cream shop has been featured on the Food Network, and in both Cosmopolitan and People Magazines. Alyson Escobar, writer of the LA times, stated the puffle cone put “O.C. on the dessert map.” For more information about Cauldron Ice Cream, visit www.cauldronicecream.com.

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth – as of 2017, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

