Cauldron Ice Cream Finalizes Second Franchise Deal to Expand into San Diego, CA

The Handcrafted Nitrogen Ice Cream Concept Plans To Develop Three Units In Northern San Diego County

San Diego, CA (RestaurantNews.com) One of the most innovative ice cream concepts in the nation, Cauldron Ice Cream, is officially bringing its made-to-order nitrogen ice cream and viral OG Puffle Cone to Northern San Diego County.

The Instagram-famous concept, based in Orange County, CA and specializing in handcrafted ice cream, has recently finalized a multi-unit deal to open three franchised stores in San Diego County over the next three years.

Franchisees Tyler and Sammi Kunz are actively scouting real estate options in Carlsbad, San Marcos, and the Del Mar/Encinitas area.

“San Diego’s foodie culture has grown and developed greatly in recent years. We’ve seen an uptick in the demand for small batch, handcrafted ice cream, and no concept does it better than Cauldron,” said Tyler Kunz. “We fully expect Cauldron’s innovative offerings, like its unique flavors and signature OG Puffle Cone, to resonate with North County residents and make Cauldron the hot spot for a cool treat.”

The North County deal joins three other pending Cauldron locations in San Diego County, with the first opening in Kearny Mesa (4646 Convoy Street) in early May. Cauldron currently operates three locations in Santa Ana, Artesia, and Glendale, and has solidified various multi-unit franchise deals in Orange County; Los Angeles County; Santa Clara County; Dallas, Texas; and Toronto, Canada.

Founded by Terence Lioe and Desiree Le in 2015, Cauldron quickly became a viral sensation and attracted media attention from Cosmopolitan, People Magazine, Bustle, and more for its all-natural, made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream. Popular flavors include Earl Grey Lavender, Milk and Cereal, and H20 Rose, all of which can be enjoyed as a traditional scoop or shaped like a rose. In addition to their menu mainstays, Cauldron also routinely introduces new seasonal and monthly offerings to keep flavors fresh and intriguing.

Cauldron Ice Cream is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Cauldron Ice Cream visit http://go.fransmart.com/cauldronpr.

About Cauldron Ice Cream

Cauldron’s plan was to invent a new style of ice cream that people had never seen before. With advanced technology, they consistently provide what is described to be one of the creamiest and most flavorful ice cream options. The ice-cream shop has been featured on the Food Network, and in both Cosmopolitan and People Magazines. Alyson Escobar, writer of the LA times, stated the puffle cone put “O.C. on the dessert map.” For more information about Cauldron Ice Cream, visit www.cauldronicecream.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2017, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

