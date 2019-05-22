Cauldron Ice Cream Expands Across California with Two New Franchise Grand Openings

The popular dessert concept opened new San Jose and Torrance locations on Saturday, looks to continue momentum with franchise development company Fransmart

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Cauldron Ice Cream, the rapidly growing California-based scoop shop known for its made-to-order nitrogen ice cream, innovative flavors, and viral OG Puffle Cone, opened doors at two new franchise locations in San Jose and Torrance, California on Saturday, May 18. Each location hosted grand opening celebrations, offering exclusive Cauldron Ice Cream merchandise and giveaways to the first 100 people in line. The San Jose location is the first to open in Northern California, operated by franchisee Gurpreet Bola. The Torrance location is operated by Ice Cauld, LLC, franchisee Paul Tran, who also owns the Temple City location.

Cauldron Ice Cream has deep roots throughout the state and beyond, currently operating additional locations in Santa Ana, Artesia, Glendale, Pasadena, Chino Hills and Irvine, with more than 20 units coming to Canada, Texas and California. Cauldron Ice Cream is partnering with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of powerhouse brands like The Halal Guys, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as the exclusive franchise development partner to facilitate growth for the emerging brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets.

Despite founders Terence Lioe and Desiree Le only joining the scene in 2015, Cauldron Ice Cream quickly made a splash in the media with features in Cosmopolitan, People Magazine, Food Network, and more for its creative flavor offerings and unique presentation. The concept’s small batch flavors include a mixture of unique mainstays, like Earl Grey Lavender, Milk and Cereal, and H20 Rose, while also offering seasonally rotating flavors to keep the menu fresh and intriguing. The ice cream is served as traditional or rose-shaped scoops in Cauldron Ice Cream’s signature OG Puffle Cone, an egg-based waffle cone inspired by a popular Hong Kong street snack. The newly launched ‘Fluffypuff,’ a Japanese fluffy pancake ice cream sandwich, is also available at the new stores.

The new Cauldron Ice Cream scoop shops are located at 1088 East Brokaw Road #60 in San Jose, and at 21605 South Western Avenue in Torrance, California. To learn more and stay up-to-date on the latest happenings, find Cauldron Ice Cream on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn more about Cauldron Ice Cream franchising opportunities, please visit http://go.fransmart.com/cauldron.

About Cauldron Ice Cream

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

Contact:

Gina Fergione

Largemouth Communications

gina@largemouthpr.com

919-459-6483