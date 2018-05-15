Cauldron Ice Cream Deepens SoCal Roots with Upcoming Store in Torrance

Cauldron Ice Cream, the Instagram-famous scoop shop known for its viral OG Puffle Cone, has signed a lease for its upcoming Torrance, CA store, which will be located at 21605 S. Western Ave in the city’s Old Town.

The Nitrogen Ice Cream Shop Is Slated To Open Doors In Late Summer/ Early Fall

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Cauldron Ice Cream, the Orange County-based nitrogen ice cream shop known for its viral OG Puffle Cone, is continuing its rapid expansion across Southern California. The Instagram-famous brand has announced an official location for its Torrance store, which will be located at 21605 S. Western Ave in the city’s Old Town. Franchisee Paul Tran plans to open the shop later this Summer and has set sights on Huntington Beach, Rowland Heights, or Downtown Los Angeles as prospective cities for his next locations.

Cauldron’s creative and colorful ice cream concoctions first burst onto the dessert scene in 2015. Within weeks of opening the first location in Santa Ana, CA, Cauldron’s OG Puffle Cone was featured on Cosmopolitan’s website, giving the egg-based puffed waffle cone its first dose of fame. People Magazine, Bustle, Huffington Post, and Eater quickly followed, also noting Cauldron’s unique flavor offerings like Earl Grey Lavender, Milk and Cereal, and Vietnamese Coffee. Each flavor is made in individual batches using liquid nitrogen technology, resulting in an

ultra-creamy texture and a truly made-to-order experience for each guest. Scoops can be served in a cup, or for maximum Insta-worthiness, shaped like a rose in one of Cauldron’s signature OG Puffle Cones.

The upcoming Torrance store joins the plethora of other Cauldron units in progress in San Diego County; Orange County; Los Angeles County; Santa Clara County; Dallas, Texas; and Toronto, Canada. Cauldron Ice Cream currently operates three locations in Santa Ana, Artesia, and Glendale.

Cauldron Ice Cream is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced

multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Cauldron Ice Cream visit http://go.fransmart.com/cauldronpr.

About Cauldron Ice Cream

Cauldron’s plan was to invent a new style of ice cream that people had never seen before. With advanced technology, they consistently provide what is described to be one of the creamiest and most flavorful ice cream options. The ice-cream shop has been featured on the Food Network, and in both Cosmopolitan and People Magazines. Alyson Escobar, writer of the LA times, stated the puffle cone put “O.C. on the dessert map.” For more information about Cauldron Ice Cream, visit www.cauldronicecream.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2017, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

