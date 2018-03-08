Cauldron Ice Cream Announces Third Orange County Location in Garden Grove

Orange County-based Cauldron Ice Cream has announced it will be bringing its creative ice cream concoctions to SteelCraft, the highly-anticipated urban eatery experience coming soon to Garden Grove.

The Small Batch Ice Cream Outpost To Join Outdoor Urban Eatery, SteelCraft

Orange County, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Cauldron Ice Cream, the popular concept known for its handcrafted and uniquely flavored nitrogen ice cream, is setting up shop in Garden Grove as a vendor in the highly-anticipated eatery experience, SteelCraft. The newest Orange County scoop shop, which will be located at 12900 Euclid St., is expected to open in late summer/early fall of this year. Cauldron’s Garden Grove store is part of a three-unit deal signed by TheFifthFoodGroup, a franchise organization run by Sovanny Much, Tony Hang, and Vu Nguyen.

“We were initially attracted to Cauldron Ice Cream because of it’s a great product that is constantly being innovated and changed to meet the demands of its customers,” said Sovanny Much of TheFifthFoodGroup. “Unlike other foods, ice cream is not a trend, but a lasting movement that can be enjoyed by all generations.”

TheFifthFoodGroup is exploring prospective locations for the two additional Cauldron stores they will open in Orange County in the next three years. Cauldron currently operates locations in Santa Ana, Artesia, Glendale, and Chino Hills, with over 15 units coming to Toronto, Canada and San Diego, Orange, and Santa Clara counties.

Despite only joining the scene in 2015, Cauldron quickly made a splash in the media with features in Cosmopolitan, People Magazine, Food Network, and more for its creative flavor offerings and unique presentation. The concept’s small batch flavors include a mixture of unique mainstays, like Earl Grey Lavender, Milk and Cereal, and H20 Rose, while also offering seasonally rotating flavors to keep the menu fresh and intriguing. The ice cream is served as traditional or rose-shaped scoops in Cauldron’s signature OG Puffle Cone, an egg-based waffle cone inspired by a popular Hong Kong street snack.

Cauldron Ice Cream is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced

multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Cauldron Ice Cream visit http://go.fransmart.com/cauldronpr.

About Cauldron Ice Cream

Cauldron’s plan was to invent a new style of ice cream that people had never seen before. With advanced technology, they consistently provide what is described to be one of the creamiest and most flavorful ice cream options. The ice cream shop has been featured on the Food Network, and in both Cosmopolitan and People Magazines. Alyson Escobar, writer of the LA times, stated the puffle cone put “O.C. on the dessert map.” For more information about Cauldron Ice Cream, visit www.cauldronicecream.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2017, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

