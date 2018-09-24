Catfish Craze comes to Captain D’s restaurants today providing a delicious, craveable variety of Catfish meals

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announces the launch of Catfish Craze – an array of delicious dishes designed for guests who are insanely in love with Catfish.

“Catfish is a beloved favorite of our guests,” said Dawn Foster, Captain D’s Vice President of Brand Marketing. “It’s a part of our everyday menu, but it’s exciting when we are able to bring new ways for Catfish lovers to enjoy it at Captain D’s.”

This craveable catfish line-up includes new Catfish Dippers in a meal with D’s Signature Batter Dipped Fish or as a Giant Catfish Sandwich. For those hankering for even more Catfish, there is southern-style and Nashville Hot Catfish, as well as new grilled blackened Catfish. All full Catfish meals are served with a choice of two sides and Captain D’s world-famous hush puppies.

Captain D’s kicks off Catfish Craze with advertising that romances the deliciousness of all their Catfish dishes.

https://youtu.be/aShJxhFhDyk

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for almost 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

