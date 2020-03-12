Category Disrupter CAULIPOWER Launches Three New Flavorful Products

Unveils First-Ever Flavored Riced Cauliflower with Latest Meal Hack

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) CAULIPOWER® announces its latest meal hack: CAULIPOWER® riced cauliflower in three never-been-done flavors.

Depending on the flavor, CAULIPOWER® riced cauliflower contains 35-60 calories and only 3-5 grams of net carbohydrates per serving. The product is vegan and keto-certified, low in total and saturated fat, and an excellent source of Vitamin C. These on-trend flavors could serve as the perfect, low-carb side or base to a filling dish.

Baja Style : Packed with corn, black beans and red spices.

: Packed with corn, black beans and red spices. Curried: Curry with a subtle little kick of turmeric and green herbs.

Curry with a subtle little kick of turmeric and green herbs. Sesame Citrus: A citrusy taste with red pepper, edamame and onion.

“We said we wouldn’t do riced cauliflower unless it was truly differentiated,” said Gail Becker, Founder and CEO of CAULIPOWER®. We’ve hacked a meal hack by making a real meal out of riced cauliflower.”

The brand has entered four new grocery categories in less than fifteen months: bread replacement Sweet PotaTOASTS, better-for-you cauliflower tortillas, chicken tenders with a coating packed with cauliflower and other gluten-free ingredients, and now CAULIPOWER® riced cauliflower.

“I am proud of the speed of our innovation,” Becker continued. “Announcing these new products brings us to a total of 20 different SKUs across five unique categories, and we are just three years old.”

CAULIPOWER® is excited to launch the riced cauliflower as an expansion of its vegetable-forward offerings in the foodservice industry. This includes its signature cauliflower pizza crusts, cauliflower tortillas and better-for-you chicken tenders.

About CAULIPOWER®

CAULIPOWER® Founder, CEO and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, set out to innovate the frozen food aisle and left a global executive position to launch the company in 2016. Today, it remains CAULIPOWER’s mission to eliminate the need for consumers to choose between taste, convenience and health. The company’s first meal hack, cauliflower-crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Now, CAULIPOWER is ranked the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 cauliflower crust pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. As part of the company’s mission, every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits OneSun, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of “never-been-dones,” inspired by what people want. Find CAULIPOWER in one of more than 25,000 retailers and 5,000 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. Get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com or join the @CAULIPOWER community on social media.