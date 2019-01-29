Catch the game with 12 Super Bowl 2019 food and drink specials

The lead-up to Super Bowl LIII has been particularly wild with the Bears kicking away their chances and the New Orleans Saints getting robbed by a no-call. The drama culminates on Feb. 3 when the New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams and you’ll want to catch every play. Whether you’re looking for a place to watch the game or need ideas to make your home party a winner, we’ve got a guide to some of the best ways to enjoy the big game.

Barrio

65 W. Kinzie St., 312-940-9900

The River North Mexican restaurant just installed TVs throughout the dining room, including 47-inch screens at each of the 10-person tables, which can be curtained off to provide more of a private viewing party experience. Enjoy the new tech while taking advantage of $10 margaritas, $25 beer buckets and $54 taco boards offering a mix of varieties. Reservations recommended but not required: barriochicago.com

Benchmark

1510 N. Wells St., 312-649-9640

Pile your plate with tacos, nachos and salad from the Old Town bar’s $25 Big Game Buffet and drink it down with $25 Miller Lite and Coors buckets, $3 Fireball shots and $5 Jameson shots.

Connie’s Pizza

2373 S. Archer Ave., 312-266-6437

The restaurant doled out more than 400 pounds of wings during last year’s Super Bowl and expects to be just as busy this year, offering $10.99 large cheese pizzas and 12 wings for $9.99 for delivery and pickup. Dine in and you can enjoy 50-cent wings, including their brand new Arrabiata wings, which are smothered with spicy tomato sauce, garlic and Parmesan. Reserve a spot in their private party room — where the game will be broadcast on a projector — for $10 per person, which will be applied to your final bill.

Dark Horse Tap & Grille

3443 N. Sheffield Ave., 773-248-4400

Watch the game on 20 HDTVs while taking advantage of a $30 meal package from 5:30 to 9 p.m. that includes a buffet of mango habanero, barbecue, buffalo and honey sriracha wings, well drinks and 24 draft beers.

Drawl

2423 N. Clark St., 773-687-8111

Bring home enough Southern fare from the Lincoln Park spot to serve 10-15 people, with dishes including Nashville hot chicken legs ($45), fried pickled okra ($25), cornbread ($30) and collard greens ($35). Orders must be placed by 6 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Green Room Tap

1802 S Allport St., 773-360-3489

Try eight varieties of chili made with and without meat and vote for your favorite to win the Pilsen bar’s chili cook off at 5 p.m.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

3361 N. Elston Ave. 773-478-4000 ext. 2

Pop-up restaurant TriBecca’s Cubano returns to Avondale to offer catering options, including $50 fried chicken and Cubano hoagies that are the size of five regular sandwiches.

Ludlow Liquors

2959 N. California Ave.

Watch the game at the Avondale bar while snacking on $10 smoked buffalo cauliflower and $1 smoked chicken wings with buffalo, lemon pepper or mild sauce.

The Promontory

5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West, 312-801-2100

The Hyde Park spot offers The Ultimate Tailgate Experience from 3 to 9 p.m. DJs spin before and after the game and your $10 ticket includes a D’usse cognac tasting at halftime and access to a reggae dance party following the event. For $5 per food item you can also include wings and fries from Harold’s Chicken Shack plus loaded nachos, Chicago-style hot dogs, grilled hamburgers and jerk chicken. Tickets are on sale at eventbrite.com.

Smoke Daddy

1804 W. Division St., 773-772-6656

The Wicker Park restaurant offers a free pig roast from 3 to 10 p.m. and you can pair your pork with drink specials, including $5 select IPAs and $7 Lagunitas Super Cluster ale.

Staytion Market & Bar

1 W. Upper Wacker Drive, 312-372-7200

The Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel’s bar offers a special menu all day, including pickle-brined buffalo wings served with heirloom carrots, celery and smoked blue cheese dip ($12), smoked bourbon maple pork ribs with a side of house-made pickles ($14), and beef sliders with bacon aioli, beer mustard and red cabbage slaw ($12). Pair the meaty fare with a $7 draft beer.

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub

622 N. Fairbanks Court, 312-642-0700

Show your team loyalties by ordering from a Patriots menu featuring two lobster rolls and a choice of sides for $15 and lobster mac and cheese with Andouille sausage, mushrooms and peas for $20, or the Rams menu, which spices things up with a grilled chicken sandwich with sriracha-honey glaze, baja slaw and garlic aioli, and a chicken burrito with jalapeño aioli, both for $13. If you can’t decide, just order 10 of the Near North bar’s wings for $14. The game plays on 72 TVs and the bar will also run a TV giveaway and dole out free koozies.

Samantha Nelson is a RedEye freelancer.

