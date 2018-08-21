Catch clams, cocktails and more at fifth annual seafood festival in Easton

Seafood takes center stage at the fifth annual Clam Jam, noon-7 p.m. Sunday on Third and Ferry streets in downtown Easton.

The event, presented by 3rd & Ferry Fish Market, features free and ticketed events, including a free street festival with food, music, children’s activities and more.

A highlight is the Chowda’ & Homebrew Competition: For $10, you get to sample eight chowders from local catering companies and restaurants, including Mesa Modern Mexican, Two Rivers Brewing Company and oKaysions Katering, and seven homebrew entries. The contest, benefiting Easton’s State Theatre, starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. or while supplies last. Judges’ and people’s choice winners are selected.

Other ticketed events include a Cigar and Cocktail Lounge, open noon-7 p.m. ($10 gets you a Famous Smoke Shop cigar, an Eight Oaks Craft Distillers cocktail and a Rivertowne beer); and an Oysters and Beer Pairing, held 3:30-6:30 p.m. ($12 gets you five oyster varieties and five River Horse Brewing Co. beer samples).

According to 3rd & Ferry general manager Bradley Wilson, the 56 S. Third St. restaurant will have a couple outdoor booths, selling fish and chips, fish tacos, crab fries, steamed clams, peel-and-eat shrimp and, new for this year, crabby corn (ears of corn smothered in crab aioli topped with Old Bay and crabmeat). A limited menu will be offered inside the restaurant.

About eight other food vendors will include Ocean, ZuZu Confectionery, Cosmic Kettle Corn and Sycamore Grille, a returning favorite with crab cakes, jumbo clam strips, po’ boys, fresh-squeezed lemonade and more.

Outdoor bars will serve Jack Daniels Lynchburg Lemonade, Bloody Marys, sangria, beer and more, while a new Tito’s Canine Hydration Station will feature water, treats and swag for dogs, along with a bar offering Tito’s cocktails. For every cocktail sold, Tito’s and 3rd & Ferry both will donate $1 to Dog T.A.G.S. of Lehigh Valley, a nonprofit that trains service dogs and pairs them with veterans with PTSD and TBI.

Other highlights include crafters; Action Karate demos; pony rides and other kids activities; dunk tank (benefiting Friends of Easton), featuring a chance to dunk local officials; and live music by Avenue 16 (noon-2 p.m.), Tower Suite (2-4 p.m.) and Uncle Rocco (4-7 p.m.).

A new Jack Daniels Art Stage will feature cocktail demos with comedians and Easton Theatre Co-op improv and poetry readings.

Portions of Third and Ferry streets will be closed for the festival. Info: thirdandferry.com.

