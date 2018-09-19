Catasauqua pub, closed for more than a year, reopening under new owners

A Catasauqua pub that has been closed for more than a year is finding new life under new owners.

Jay Cimerol and his son, Tyler Cimerol, have purchased the Catty Corner Restaurant & Bar at 301 Mulberry St. and plan to reopen it as a neighborhood bar and pizzeria, according to a news release from Allentown’s Lehigh Financial Group LLC, which arranged for a private bridge loan for the Cimerols to purchase the two-story property. Settlement took place Sept. 13.

The Catasauqua residents are renovating the building, which has been closed for about 18 months, and plan to open the Catty Corner Neighborhood Pub and Pie in mid- to late-October.

The menu will feature “American cuisine, pub fare and pizza,” according to the release. It also will have a full bar with imported beers and IPAs.

Jay Cimerol is a businessman who has been in real estate and operated a commercial printing company since 1981, according to the release. Tyler Cimerol has restaurant experience and will run the kitchen and bar.

The building, once a church, is more than 100 years old and was converted into a bar/hotel after Prohibition.

The second floor has seven rooms that are rented on a weekly basis.

As a pub, Catty Corner was known for its “good food,” Jay Cimerol said.

“We want to keep that feeling going,” he added.

