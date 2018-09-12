As capital of a Catalonia region that has been perpetually agitating for independence from Spain, Barcelona is a city in flux. It’s also one of the most visited destinations in Europe, to the point of having to recently legislate the overwhelming flow of international tourists.

The latter situation will certainly not be helped by the opening of the glamorous new Barcelona EDITION hotel, the latest in the portfolio of the Ian Schrager helmed luxury brand. Located in the El Born district, and so smack in the middle of everywhere and everything in town, it has a striking glass facade, and warm, modern interiors by Carlos Ferrater Studio.

Like most EDITION hotels it’s a relatively intimate affair, with just 100 rooms featuring parquet flooring, moody lighting and a decidedly subdued but elegant sense of chic. But as ever, it’s very much a social affair, with a buzzing lobby bar; the vanguard Bar Veraz, overseen by Adrià Projects alum Sebastián Mazzola; and a dramatically mezzanine located outpost of the New York EDITION’s Punch Room, with its bleeding-edge cocktail program – including, of course, those signature punch bowls.

And with climate change driving the Mediterranean temps up to 110 degrees fahrenheit this summer, expect The Roof, the EDITION’s panoramic roof/pool (literally) hotspot to be bustling well into November.

The post Catalonia Cool: The New Barcelona EDITION Hotel Opens appeared first on BlackBook.