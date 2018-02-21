Casseroles: An old-fashioned dish that's stood the test of time

This week we'll be digging into casseroles.

It really is the most perfect way to make dinner for several reasons. One, it's a one-dish wonder, eliminating the need for you to keep an eye on sides and dirtying up other pans and serving dishes.

Any casserole I've ever made was big enough to have leftovers for my gang. Cook once, eat twice (or three times if there's enough.)

It's also the perfect time of year for a casserole because we're all still looking for warm foods.

Readers sent in some fantastic casserole recipes. One I'd like to point out in particular is Scott Gruber's. He's a resident of Hanover Townshp, Northampton County, who has celiac disease, a condition in which consuming gluten can lead to painful digestive distress and damage to the small intestine.

If you're someone who eats gluten-free, Gruber's known for his recipes so I encourage you to give his a try. His butternut squash and rice casserole is not only gluten-free but it's also meatless so it's perfect for those who observe Lent.

Speaking of Lent, I'd love to hear from readers who have delicious Lent-friendly recipes. (Or meatless, if you don't observe Lent.)

Other casseroles we have this week:

Agnes Szilezy of Northampton sent in a creamy beef and cheese casserole recipe and a picnic casserole recipe.

Kathy Christopher of Bath sent in a recipe for hamburger casserole. "I've been making this for over 60 years," Christopher says.

Barbara Beegle of Pen Argyl sent in a recipe for cornbread casserole, The recipe is from "Secrets of Cooks Who Care Cookbook."

BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND RICE CASSEROLE

2 Tbsps. butter

1 1/2 lbs. peeled butternut squash, cubed into 1-inch pieces

1 large red onion, chopped

3 carrots, sliced into 1/4-inch thick coin shape

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsps. fresh sage leaves, chopped fine

2 Tbsps. gluten-free flour blend

4 cups chicken stock

4 cups milk, (whole is best, but 1 percent works)

2 cups long-grain rice (I use half brown, half white)

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups whole milk ricotta cheese

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese

•Topping:

1 cup pecans

3 Tbsps. butter, melted

1 cup gluten-free breadcrumbs, (such as 4C plain gluten-free breadcrumbs)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the squash and carrots, and cook about 5-8 minutes until softening. Then add to the squash and carrots, the onion, and cook additional 5-8 minutes so onions begins to soften and brown. Add the garlic and sage, and cook another 1 minute. Then add the flour, stirring constantly for about 1-2 minutes. Whisk in the broth and milk and keep whisking slowly until simmer occurs. Add the rice, salt and pepper and return to a simmer. Lower the heat to medium-low or low (keeping a simmer), cover and cook until the rice is tender and there is only a little liquid left, about 20-25 minutes, stirring the rice often. Remove from heat and add the ricotta and Parmesan. Pour the mixture into a buttered casserole dish, about 2 1/2 quart sized, or a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Topping: Grind nuts in a processor (or pound/crush in a heavy plastic bag with a rolling pin) to course consistency, and put in medium bowl. Add melted butter and breadcrumbs and mix well. Top the casserole with the pecan topping.

Bake casserole for about 20-25 minutes until top is browned and casserole is bubbling. Let rest about 10 minutes out of oven.

- Scott Gruber, Hanover Township, Northampton County

CREAMY BEEF & CHEESE CASSEROLE

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

8 oz. pkg. cream cheese

10 3/4 oz. can condensed cream of mushroom soup

12 oz. can whole kernel corn, drained

1/4 cup chopped pimento

1/4 tsp. salt

Dash of pepper

7.5 oz. can refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

Brown meat; drain. Add onion; cook until tender. Add cream cheese and soup, mixing well. Stir in corn, pimento and seasonings; pour into 1 1/2 quart casserole.

Separate dough into 10 biscuits. Cut each in half, forming 20 half-circles. Place biscuits, cut side down, around edge of casserole. Bake at 375 degrees, 20-25 minutes or until biscuits are browned and done. Makes 6 servings.

- Agnes Szilezy, Northampton

PICNIC CASSEROLE

1 tsp. salt

8 hot dogs, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 small can chili, no beans

24 oz. can baked beans

1 Tbsp. mustard

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup ketchup

1 cup shredded cheddar or your favorite cheese

Combine salt, hot dogs, chili, baked beans, mustard, brown sugar and ketchup and place into a 2 1/2-quart casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Sprinkle cheese over top and bake for another 5 minutes until cheese melts. Serves 6.

- Agnes Szilezy, Northampton

HAMBURGER CASSEROLE

1 1/2 lbs. hamburger

2 large potatoes, peeled and diced

1 can peas, do not drain

1 large can tomatoes with juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

Spread hamburger in deep-dish casserole, add potatoes (uncooked). Add peas, salt and pepper. Top with tomatoes with juice. Cover and bake at 400 degrees for about 1 hour.

- Kathy Christopher, Bath

CORNBREAD CASSEROLE

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup sour cream

1 stick butter, melted

1 can whole kernel corn

1 can cream-style corn

1 box Jiffy cornbread mix

Mix all ingredients together and pour into a 9-inch-square baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes.

- Barbara Beegle, Pen Argyl

Contact Recipe Box, c/o Ann Lowy, Morning Call, P.O. Box 1260, Allentown 18105, ann.lowy@mcall.com. Include name, address, daytime phone number and the names of cookbooks or magazines you use, plus author's name and publisher.