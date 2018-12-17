This casserole recipe has three key words: cheese, chicken and spaghetti

You can never have too many casserole recipes, right?

Here's a tip for this one: Omit browning of chicken and add about 2 cups of rotisserie chicken that has been removed from the bone and cubed.

CHEESY SPAGHETTI CHICKEN CASSEROLE

Makes 4 to 6 servings

8 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1/2 cup chopped yellow onion

4 ounces button mushrooms, sliced thin

2 cups frozen broccoli florets

2 tablespoons butter

2 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/4 cups low fat, reduced sodium chicken broth

1 1/2 cups low fat milk

1/2 teaspoon dried or rubbed sage leaves

2 tablespoons brandy or Marsala (optional)

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 2-quart oblong baking dish (about 11-by-7 inches) with nonstick spray; set aside.

Cook spaghetti according to package directions until al dente. Do not overcook; drain.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet, over medium high heat. Add chicken and cook, stirring frequently, until chicken is browned and fully cooked, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove chicken and set aside. Add onion, mushrooms and broccoli to skillet.

Cook, stirring frequently, until onion is tender. Remove from skillet and set aside.

Add butter to skillet and melt. Stir in flour, blending until smooth and continue to cook, stirring constantly, about 30 seconds. Add chicken broth, milk, sage and brandy and stir until mixture is smooth and comes to a simmer. Add chicken and vegetables to sauce.

Toss with Swiss cheese and spaghetti. Pour into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese.

Bake, uncovered, 25 to 30 minutes until slightly browned and bubbly. Allow to stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Per serving, based on 4: 565 calories (34 percent from fat), 23 g total fat (11 g saturated), 85 mg cholesterol, 57 g carbohydrates, 40 g protein, 328 mg sodium, 7 g dietary fiber.

Recipe developed exclusively for The Star by professional home economists Kathy Moore and Roxanne Wyss.

