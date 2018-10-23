Cassell's Hamburgers' excellent patty melts come to downtown L.A. on Oct. 29

Cassell’s Hamburgers

Christian Page revived the Koreatown burger restaurant in 2015, and has been making some of the best patty melts in the city ever since. He’s bringing those patty melts and house-ground burgers to a new location downtown beginning Oct. 29. The downtown Cassell’s will serve an expanded selection of sandwiches and to-go deli platters.Beer and wine are coming shortly, but in the meantime you can have drinks next door at Golden Gopher. 421 W 8th St., Los Angeles, (213) 372-5601, www.cassellshamburgers.com

Bar Henry

The small cocktail bar covered in framed photos of rock idols recently opened its doors on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park. Drinks include wine, draft beer and a mezcal negroni with jalapeño-infused Campari called the Stranger. Oh, there’s also Zima (that clear malt drink from the ’90s!). 1228 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 988-7208, www.barhenry.la.

Easy’s

Jeremy Fall’s popular grass-fed burger restaurant Easy’s disappeared all too soon after a two-month stint in Chinatown. Starting Friday at Beverly Center, the burgers are back on an expanded menu featuring modernized diner dishes such as duck parm and sriracha tuna melts, along with all-day breakfast, cocktails and spiked milkshakes. Next door, Fall is simultaneously opening a grab-and-go location of his Chicago restaurant, Nighthawk A.M., that serves updated twists on breakfast burritos, sandwiches and French toast. 8500 Beverly Blvd., No. 602, Los Angeles, (424) 313-3458, www.easysdiner.com and www.nighthawkam.com.

Conservatory

The West Hollywood restaurant and bar opens Oct. 23 with white wine-braised halibut, bacon cheeseburgers and filet mignon from chef Adonis Witt. The cocktails are from bartender Josh Goldman, including those for Society Room, a bar occupying the restaurant’s back chamber. A separate café with coffee drinks and breakfast burritos resides in the onsite stand once occupied by Irv’s Burgers. 8289 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 654-0020, www.conservatoryweho.com.

Joss Bites

Beverly Hills Chinese favorite Joss Cuisine has a casual. new next-door offshoot called Joss Bites. Set in a Space Age dining room with glowing tables mapping out the cosmos, the restaurant serves a pan-Asian menu that includes crab-and-uni soup dumplings, black truffle jia jia mein noodles, braised oxtail pho and Peking duck sliders, with housemade ice cream for dessert. 9921 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 277-8828, www.jossbite.com.

DFC Ghost Kitchen

After cooking on the Ride or Fry food truck and at pop-up parties around town, Dante’s Fried Chicken chef Dante Gonzalez is running a new pickup-and-delivery business called DFC Ghost Kitchen out of Hotel Normandie in Koreatown. Order granola-and cereal-crusted chicken tenders and Sunday-only, bone-in fried chicken along with dishes such as chocolate-rubbed brisket and pimento mac-and-cheese, Wednesdays through Sundays, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Lunch hours are coming soon. Delivery is available within a five-mile radius via Ubereats, GrubHub, Caviar, Chownow, Postmates or through Facebook, Instagram, phone or text, (323) 813-1424; Pickups at Cassell‘s Burgers, 3600 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, www.instagram.com/dfc_ghost_kitchen_/?hl=en.

