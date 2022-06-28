Casey’s Launches Limited-Time, All-New BBQ Brisket Pizza

Ankeny, IA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) is making summer pizza occasions even tastier with the launch of its all-new BBQ Brisket pizza. Like all Casey’s pizzas, the BBQ Brisket pizza starts with made-from-scratch dough. This tasty summer pie is topped with barbeque sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, hand-trimmed brisket pieces, jalapenos and red onion, and then drizzled with creamy ranch. It’s here for a limited time only so get it while it’s hot this summer by ordering online, in the app or call your favorite Casey’s store.

Quality in pizza preparation and its ingredients is key at Casey’s. The BBQ Brisket pizza brings together Casey’s made-from-scratch dough and fresh toppings, including high-quality beef brisket that is unsauced, hand-trimmed and dry-rubbed with seasoning then double-hardwood, pit-smoked up to 16 hours. Every bite of the BBQ Brisket pizza is loaded with that smoky, sweet – yet savory summer flavor.

“At Casey’s, we’re serving up delicious options for any meal from our freshly prepared food menu, and the new BBQ Brisket pizza shows how we continue to innovate to bring our guests what they want,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “The BBQ Brisket pizza is everything you love about a backyard barbeque with your friends and family delivered in the best way possible, on a Casey’s pizza.”

The all-new BBQ Brisket pizza is available now for $16.99. Order online or in the Casey’s app before it’s gone.

This limited-time pizza launches as part of Casey’s second-annual Summer of Freedom . All summer long, Casey’s Rewards members have a chance to win millions of prizes, including epic adventure packages, free fuel for the summer and millions of instant prizes on qualifying purchases. There’s an adventure package winner drawing each month and a free summer of fuel winner drawing each week – for a whole summer of fun. Just by opening the app, Casey’s Rewards members can play the Scratch, Match and Win game for a chance to instantly win millions of food, snack and drink prizes – even a slice of the all-new BBQ Brisket pizza that same day.

More information on the Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes and official rules are located at www.caseys.com/summer . Casey’s is inviting all of its guests to make the most of this Summer of Freedom by joining Casey’s Rewards at caseys.com/rewards or in the Casey’s mobile app.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores . Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza , donuts, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com , or in the mobile app.

Contacts:

Katie Petru

katie.petru@caseys.com

The post Casey’s Launches Limited-Time, All-New BBQ Brisket Pizza first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.