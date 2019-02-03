Casati's regular menu outshines the Restaurant Week choices

Ideally, Chicago Restaurant Week serves as a great chance to check out a new spot, and taste a few dishes and courses you might not otherwise. We had part of that experience at Casati’s in Lincoln Park, where we went to try the $36 dinner menu.

The restaurant offered a diverse amount of options, with three choices for each of the first two courses and two desserts. The variety felt like enough to offer different things for different palates and preferences — pasta or fish, hummus or salad.

The first course shone. A chickpea puree and chickpea salad had just the right mix of flavor complements with olives and Sardinian feta. And the mozzarella dish was similarly tasty, a generous portion of the cheese, made locally, accompanied by squash and pickled cauliflowers, watercress and balsamic.

The main dishes did not match that robust flavorful start. The spaghetti arrived with a mascarpone crema that felt a shade overbearing. Compared to the preceding appetizer, the mix of prosciutto, radicchio and chives didn’t keep up. The other option we tried, the pork tenderloin, came with a creamy polenta that could have used a kick more flavor beyond bacon-onion jam.

Still, the desserts were a satisfying end to the meal. The cannoli with chocolate chips, orange zest and pistachios arrived flaky and tasty. And a generous portion of budino offered a nice texture and complementary flavors with its rice pudding topped with a scoop of mango sorbet.

Casati’s was a restaurant we hadn’t previously tried; it drew us in with appetizers but left us lacking with the main course.

Another companion at dinner didn’t order off the Restaurant Week menu, instead choosing a bruschetta appetizer that offered several different varieties and a risotto she delighted in.

So while we were able to become acquainted with a new restaurant through Restaurant Week, next time we might skip the three-course special and just order off the regular menu. On this night, it seemed a great place to dig into an appetizer and try one of the pastas. And without Restaurant Week, you can do that any time of the year.

444 W. Fullerton Parkway; 773-857-1237, cpvino.com

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 7. For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to choosechicago.com

