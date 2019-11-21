Casa Barilla Introduces Delicious Spaghetti Scallops with Miso Butter and Cauliflower Pizza

Taste the New Specialty Pasta at Barilla’s Ape Truck Pop-Up on Nov 23

Costa Mesa, CA (RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT:

Casa Barilla is proud to unveil its latest specialty dish, Spaghetti Scallops with Miso Butter. Beginning November 15, guests can indulge in steaming al-dente spaghetti and fresh-grilled scallops twirled in a flavorful, silky miso butter sauce and garnished with a pinch of finely shredded nori for $14.95. On November 23, Barilla’s signature Ape Truck will visit South Coast Plaza to offer fans an exclusive tasting experience of the new Spaghetti Scallops with Miso Butter. The Ape Truck will be located outside of Casa Barilla from 11a.m. – 5 p.m. offering complimentary tastes and photo moments. The first 100 guests to order Spaghetti Scallops with Miso Butter at Casa Barilla on November 23 will receive a wooden Barilla spoon.

In addition, guests can now enjoy their favorite Casa Barilla pizza with a delicious, veggie-packed gluten-free crust. Starting November 15, all pizzas can be enhanced with Cauliflower Pizza Crust for $4. Casa Barilla is proud to introduce Cauliflower Pizza Crust to the permanent menu, expanding its delicious and nutrient-rich plant-based offerings.

WHEN:

Available beginning November 15

Cauliflower Pizza Crust, $4

Available November 15 – Jan 15

Spaghetti Scallops with Miso Butter, $14.95

November 23 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Barilla Ape Truck Pop-Up Sampling Event, outside Casa Barilla, South Coast Plaza

WHERE:

Casa Barilla is located at South Coast Plaza in the Din Tai Fung Wing. 3333 Bristol Street, Plaza Level 1, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

CONTACT:

For more information, including menu items and location, please visit casabarilla.com .

About Casa Barilla

Casa Barilla, a connoisseur in the world of Italian-inspired food, believes pasta is an integral ingredient to living a positive lifestyle. Bringing wholesome, honest and ethical food to the table, Casa Barilla excels in preparing freshly made pasta, pizza and salads for every occasion, such as corporate gatherings or intimate events, made for both lunch and dinner every day. Casa Barilla is making strides towards sustainability with straws and kids meals packaging that is 100% biodegradable, renewable and created from excess pasta wheat in Italy. For more information, including menu items and location, visit casabarilla.com .

Instagram: @CasaBarilla_CA

Facebook: @CasaBarillaUS

Media Contact:

Sally Evans

The ACE Agency

949-554-5752

sally@theaceagency.com