Casa Barilla Celebrates Lunar New Year With Spaghetti Salted Egg With Jumbo Shrimp Entrée

Costa Mesa, CA (RestaurantNews.com)

WHAT:

Casa Barilla is ringing in Lunar New Year with a festive new specialty dish, Spaghetti Salted Egg with Jumbo Shrimp. Beginning January 15, guests can enjoy their favorite traditional lunar new year ingredients with an Italian twist for $14.95. The delicious new pasta entrée features seared jumbo prawns on a bed of steaming al-dente spaghetti coated in a creamy salted egg yolk sauce. The dish is topped with thai red and green chilis and garnished with crumbled salted egg whites.

WHEN:

January 15 – March 25

WHERE:

Casa Barilla is located at South Coast Plaza in the Din Tai Fung Wing. 3333 Bristol Street, Plaza Level 1, Costa Mesa, CA 92626



CONTACT:

For more information, including menu items and location, please visit casabarilla.com

About Casa Barilla

Casa Barilla, a connoisseur in the world of Italian-inspired food, believes pasta is an integral ingredient to living a positive lifestyle. Bringing wholesome, honest and ethical food to the table, Casa Barilla excels in preparing freshly made pasta, pizza and salads for every occasion, such as corporate gatherings or intimate events, made for both lunch and dinner every day. Casa Barilla is making strides towards sustainability with straws and kids meals packaging that is 100% biodegradable, renewable and created from excess pasta wheat in Italy. For more information, including menu items and location, visit casabarilla.com .

