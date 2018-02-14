Carson's Ribs selling iconic spot after 40 years, moving to River East

After 40 years at the corner of Wells and Ontario streets, Carson’s Ribs (612 N. Wells St.) is about to find a new home.

Carson’s Ribs will relocate to the east end of the River East Arts Center (official address 465 E. Illinois St.), aiming to open March 1.

The original Carson’s location will close Monday (Presidents Day), which means that Chicagoans will endure a 10-day blackout (rib-out?) of Carson’s ribs, unless they’re willing to travel; the Carson’s locations in Deerfield (200 N. Waukegan Road) and Milwaukee (301 W. Juneau Ave.) remain open.

The reason for the move? Owner Dean Carson sold the original location to developers, who, naturally, plan a high-rise structure for the spot.

The new location, most recently home to the restaurant Quay, is very large and includes indoor/outdoor space overlooking Ogden Slip. Carson also plans to bring in live music; jazz keyboardist/vocalist Ghalib Ghallab, a Chicago native, will make regular appearances in March.

