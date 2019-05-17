Carrie and Michael Nahabedian opening new restaurant in The Gwen hotel — but no 'new Naha' yet

Ever since Carrie and Michael Nahabedian closed their beloved Naha in March 2018, Chicago food fans have been awaiting word of the duo’s new concept.

Now we know. Or do we?

The Nahabedians are opening a new restaurant in The Gwen (521 N. Rush St.), a luxury hotel just off Michigan Avenue. And as impressive as this restaurant is likely to be, it’s not the “new Naha” that Carrie Nahabedian promised a year ago.

“This is a whole ’nother story,” Nahabedian stressed. “The new Naha is still in the works, but this is in addition to that; we’re doing this restaurant for the hotel.”

The restaurant, which doesn’t yet have a name (at least, no name Nahabedian is prepared to share), will be Riviera-inspired, embracing coastal foods from Portugal all the way to the Black Sea.

“I’m not prepared to tell you what style of food,” the chef said, “but it’ll be very textured and vibrant and sun-kissed, exuding relaxation. This isn’t white tablecloth; it’ll be a very vibrant restaurant.”

Nahabedian, whose career included many years in high-end hotels (much of it within the Four Seasons Hotel group), said she is looking forward to this project because “I love dining in hotels,” and because The Gwen “promotes a level of hospitality that aligns with our values.”

The project will be a family affair. Carrie, the much-celebrated chef, will oversee the kitchen, while cousin Michael will tend to the wine list. Tom Nahabedian, Michael’s brother, will design the space.

Michael Nahabedian said the wine list will be as coastal as the menu.

“Essentially we’re going from Portugal to the Black Sea, so we’ll have a few Georgian wines and maybe some Armenian — even though Armenia is landlocked,” he said. “But I think you’ll see more Spanish, southern French, Italian and Greek wines than anything else.”

The cocktail program is being designed by acclaimed bartender and cocktail consultant Peter Vestinos.

The restaurant’s chef de cuisine, who will have principal day-to-day responsibilities, has not been named, nor, apparently, chosen.

“We’re in the works with finding the right chef de cuisine,” she said. “I’m on the hunt.”

(Ladies and gentlemen, start your resumes.)

The restaurant, which will serve only dinner, will be on the hotel’s fifth floor, adjacent to Upstairs at The Gwen, the hotel’s outdoor terrace.

The restaurant is aiming for a mid- to late-summer opening.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

MORE COVERAGE

Review: As French cuisine enjoys resurgence, Nahabedian’s Brindille leads the way »

Brindille makes No. 25 on Phil's 50 list of Chicago's top restaurants »

Video: Watch Chef Carrie Nahabedian of Brindille prepare her trofie pasta dish »









