  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Carolyn Leach Gorman, psychiatric social worker therapist, dies

June 8, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Edward Lee

Carolyn Leach Gorman, a psychiatric social worker therapist, has died at 94.