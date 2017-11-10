Carnegie Deli to close at Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem

Almost a year to the day that New York City's iconic Carnegie Deli sliced its last oversized sandwich, the company's location at the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem will close.

The Bethlehem restaurant, which opened alongside Burgers and More by Emeril in 2009, will hold its last day of business Dec. 31, according to Sands spokeswoman Julia Corwin.

The former restaurant space will then go under construction and reopen as the casino's new poker room in winter 2018, she said.

Carnegie Deli, which operates a meat processing facility and bakery in Carlstadt, N.J., is known for its "old world, kosher-style favorites," including towering brisket, corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, each weighing more than a pound, as well as potato knishes, stuffed cabbage, matzo ball soups and tall cheesecakes.

The renowned original Carnegie Deli, which opened in 1937 on Midtown Manhattan's Seventh Avenue across from its namesake, Carnegie Hall, turned off its famous neon sign and shut its doors for the final time Dec. 30.

According to a Dec. 30 Associated Press article, the New York restaurant weathered a rough few years prior to its closure.

Bumps in the road included a nearly year-long closure amid an investigation into a possible illegal natural gas hookup; a messy divorce between Harper and her husband, Sandy Levine, who she accused of having an affair with a hostess and slipping her cash and pastrami recipes; and the deli being forced to pay $2.6 million in back wages to its employees after a labor dispute.

Harper, whose family has owned the business since 1976, maintained the closure had nothing to do with those issues. She said the long hours at the deli had taken a toll and she wanted to enjoy her life.

"Along with my daughter Sarri and in honor of my late father Milton, I would like to sincerely thank all of our loyal patrons, - tourists, dignitaries, and New Yorkers alike - who have visited Carnegie Deli over the past 80 years," Harper said in a closing statement. "Since my father took over the Deli in 1976, this has been a second home to me and it has been a true privilege and an honor to serve you."

Following the closure in Bethlehem, Carnegie Deli will have three remaining outposts: one at The Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, another at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and a seasonal spot at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Queens. The business also is continuing its wholesale and retail operations online at carnegiedeli.com.

