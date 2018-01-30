Carmel, Zona Fresca restaurants in Winter Park call it quits

Two Winter Park restaurants have sold their final dishes as competitions in the Central Florida city intensifies.

Carmel Kitchen and Wine Bar and Zona Fresca were closed Tuesday morning, both posting signs on their doors notifying customers of the change.

The restaurants are closing as the number of restaurants grow in Winter Park, with new entrants such as Habit Burger, Cafe Rio, Gus and Garp and The Glass Knife taking dining dollars away from competitors.

Carmel was located at 140 N. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park.

Carmel was known for its Mediterranean-style dishes, paired with tapas and wine. It’s menu included flatbreads, sandwiches, salads, hummus, seafoods and pork chops.

The closing leaves Carmel Kitchen and Wine Bar with zero locations in Central Florida, after shutting down another location in Altamonte Spring in 2015.

A representative for the restaurant did not return a request for comment.

Zona Fresca at the Rauvadage center in Winter Park has also closed in Winter Park at 1035 N. Orlando Ave. It opened in 2015 with a fast-casual setup focused on fresh Mexican food, including seafood tacos and steak burritos.

It was the only Zona Fresca to open in area for the South Florida-based chain. The chain still has eight locations, with seven in South Florida and one in New Jersey.

The franchisee for Zona Fresca also has not returned a request for comment.

