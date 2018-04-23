Carlton Provisions Brings Signature BBQ Creations To The Box Garden At Legacy Hall

Collaboration by Jordan Swim and Chili’s Founder Larry Lavine debuts today

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The long-awaited Box Garden at Legacy Hall is adding another delicious element with the debut of the Carlton Provisions BBQ stall today, April 23.

A labor of love from Chili’s Founder Larry Lavine and Jordan Swim of Vestals Catering, Carlton Provisions will introduce an array of tasty BBQ creations such as oak-fired brisket, five-hour ribs and house-prepared sausage that are oh so good to the outdoor patio and entertainment venue. It is the only food stall that will be operating in the Box Garden, alongside five bars.

“This is my first collaboration with Jordan, and I couldn’t be more thrilled that we will be bringing our signature BBQ to the Box Garden,” said Lavine. “Legacy Hall has already raised the bar for dining and entertainment in North Texas, and the addition of the Box Garden makes it one of the most extraordinary venues in the entire country.”

Carlton Provisions is Jordan Swim’s first brick-and-mortar location. His successful business, Vestals Catering, is devoted to the beauty of the bountiful table.

“I believe that as we eat together, we not only receive nourishment from the food, but from the conversations and fellowship of life lived together,” said Swim. “With Larry’s help, and the amazing platform of Legacy Hall, we’re bringing our shared passion for connecting people through food to Carlton Provisions. We can’t wait to serve and fellowship with the local community and with visitors drawn from all across the globe.”

The Box Garden is the completion of the vision that is Legacy Hall. It is the ultimate outdoor patio and entertainment venue constructed out of reclaimed shipping containers. Designed to be a versatile and innovative communal space, it’s the perfect spot for a happy hour with friends, a business rendezvous or some late-night fun. At its core is a 600-square-foot event stage and massive LED screen that will host live music, sports watching, festivals, holiday parties, culinary events and more. The Box Garden will be the epicenter for artists of all mediums coming together in Plano. Musicians, performers, chefs, mixologists, painters … all styles, flavors and vibes will be celebrated.

The Box Garden is the answer to the proverbial question: What do you want to do today?

As part of the Box Garden’s four-day grand opening celebration from May 17-20, Carlton Provisions will be hosting cooking demonstrations and sampling their delicious meats on Thursday, May 17, during the Kickoff Party. The Chris Watson Band, a 10-piece blues and southern rock group, will be kicking things into high gear as well.

For more information on all of the activities scheduled at the Box Garden, including the lineup for Grand Opening Weekend, visit http://legacyfoodhall.com/events-entertainment/.

Carlton Provisions will be open Sunday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 12 Midnight.

The Box Garden is on the east side of Legacy Hall at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development. For more information, visit legacyfoodhall.com.

