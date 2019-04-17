In celebration of the unofficial all-things-cannabis holiday April 20, Carl’s Jr. plans to test out a CBD-infused burger. The fast-food chain’s “Rocky Mountain High: Cheeseburger Delight” has an ingredient infused with relaxation-inducing CBD oil that will make Carl’s Jr. the first ever quick-service restaurant to serve a CBD-inclusive product.

Proponents of CBD, a cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that does not get you high, say it can be used to treat everything from anxiety to epileptic seizures to sleeping disorders. It is popularly infused in lattes and alcoholic beverages. However, at one Colorado Carl’s Jr. restaurant for one day only, the brand will be infusing it into their signature Santa Fe sauce on their Rocky Mountain High cheeseburger.

The special burger features two beef patties, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, Carl’s Jr.’s Crisscut fries and a CBD-infused version of the chain’s Santa Fe sauce with hemp-based CBD oil from Colorado-based brand Bluebird Botanicals. The burger will be sold only on 4/20 and only at the Carl’s Jr.’s 4050 Colorado Boulevard location in Denver, Colorado, for $4.20. Because of course that’s the price.

The brand told The Daily Meal that while there are currently no plans for a national rollout, “there is potential to expand as regulations allow.” If CBD hasn’t come to your city yet, just you wait. It’s one of the 20 food trends to look out for in 2019.