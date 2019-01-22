Caribou Coffee Names John Butcher CEO

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Caribou Coffee is proud to announce John Butcher has been appointed President & CEO. Butcher has served as President of Caribou Coffee since joining the company in June of 2017.

“Since John joined our company, we’ve witnessed an increased focus on Caribou’s people and culture, resulting in quarter after-quarter performance gains and the highest guest satisfaction ratings we’ve ever seen at Caribou,” says Mike Tattersfield, Chairman, Coffee & Bagel Brands.

“I am humbled and honored to lead such an iconic Midwestern brand,” says Butcher. “Every day at Caribou we have the opportunity to help people start their morning with an amazing, locally roasted cup of coffee and a great interaction. It’s a moment that can make a person’s day and I think that’s truly rewarding.”

Before coming to Caribou Coffee in 2017, Butcher spent 20 years at Minneapolis-based Target and held a variety of Merchandising and Marketing leadership roles including Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Beauty and Dermstore, Senior Vice President of Merchandising Category Roles and Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Target Canada Co. Butcher graduated from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

Butcher replaces Sarah Spiegel as President & CEO of Caribou Coffee.

About Caribou Coffee

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee is the second largest company-operated premium coffeehouse in the United States with over 300 company-owned locations nationwide. Caribou Coffee also has over 120 domestic license locations in 22 states, and over 270 international franchise stores in 11 countries. Caribou Coffee provides high quality, handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life’s adventures, both big and small. Known for a commitment to sustainability, the Company was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online. To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com, follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Sign up for Caribou Coffee’s loyalty program, Caribou Perks, at www.caribouperks.com.