Caribbean’s #1 Paletas Company Announces Launch of Events Division in U.S.

Señor Paleta Event Offerings Now Available in Central Florida

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Puerto Rico’s famed artisan paletas company, Señor Paleta, is excited to announce the expansion of its events division to the United States. The company, which opened its first stateside location last month at the Florida Mall, will now be offering its tasty treats in various event packages throughout Central Florida.

Señor Paleta specializes in creating unique frozen confections from natural and quality ingredients like fresh fruits, premium nuts, chocolates, and pastries. Although new to Florida, they are the largest paleta company in the Caribbean, with 8 locations in Puerto Rico.

“Our events division has been incredibly successful in Puerto Rico and we are excited to bring our passion for events to Central Florida,” said Ramón Ortiz, who founded Señor Paleta along with Jennifer Serrano. “Our customers love how our paletas combine the European tradition of gelato and ice cream on a stick with a natural taste of the tropics.”

The U.S. Events Division will give Central Florida residents the chance to bring the magic of Señor Paleta to their own special celebration, birthday, fundraiser, day camp, wedding or corporate event. The event offerings include:

Paletas (Original and/or mini sizes, priced by quantity) Custom paletas are also available

The famous Señor Paleta tricycle

A representative from Señor Paleta to serve the treats

Poptails – the option to include Paletas in champagne or sparkling wine cocktail drinks

Paletas are similar to ice cream but have no air incorporated in the confection process, giving them a rich, dense and pure flavor. The unique, frozen confections are made daily by Señor Paleta’s pastry chef with fresh ingredients in small batches. Customers can choose from fruit-based paletas which are refreshing, dairy-free options, and creamy paletas which are milk-based options with high-quality ingredients. Some of the most popular flavors include Guava-Queso, Coconut Tembleque, Mango and Strawberry Mojito.

The Señor Paleta U.S. Events Division is currently serving the Central Florida region. A minimum of 150 paletas is required for tricycle service, or paletas can be priced for an event without the tricycle and server. Central Floridians can also try the paletas at the company’s Florida Mall kiosk, located next to Mac Cosmetics.

For more information, please contact the Events Division at 787-724-5588 or eventos@srpaletapr.com. Follow Señor Paleta on Facebook and Instagram.

About Señor Paleta

Founded in 2014 in the historic Colonial District of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Señor Paleta is the number one paleta brand in the Caribbean. Created daily in small batches with fresh, quality ingredients by our pastry chef, our custom paletas are inspired by Italian gelato on a stick and Latin America paleterias, but given a fresh, tropical spin. Customers can choose from more than 40 flavors of fruit-based paletas which are refreshing, dairy-free options, and creamy paletas which are milk-based options with high-quality ingredients. The company has eight locations in Puerto Rico and a newly-opened location in Orlando, Florida with more on the way.

Contact:

Michelle Griffith

BoardroomPR

mgriffith@boardroompr.com

407-973-8555