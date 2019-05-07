Caribbean’s #1 Paletas Company Announces First Location in Florida

Custom, Artisan Frozen Treats Coming to Florida Mall

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Puerto Rico’s famed artisan paletas company, Señor Paleta, is excited to announce the opening of its first location stateside, at The Florida Mall in Orlando. The company specializes in creating unique frozen confections from natural and quality ingredients like fresh fruits, premium nuts, chocolates, and pastries.

Señor Paleta, which started with one tricycle in 2014, has 8 locations in Puerto Rico, making it the largest paleta company in the Caribbean. The new Florida Mall location is its first outside of Puerto Rico. The grand opening is being held on Saturday, May 11th.

“Since early 2017, we contemplated the idea of ‘jumping over the puddle,’ as we say here,” said Ramón Ortiz, who founded Señor Paleta along with Jennifer Serrano. “We visited different cities in the U.S. multiple times and felt like Orlando was the best fit for us. Orlando is the happiest place on earth, and we hope that residents and visitors will be excited to see a family brand full of flavor and joy.”

The kiosk at the Florida Mall is 10 x 10 square feet, and the company will initially hire 15 people. There will also be a self-service kiosk option that allows customers to use a touch screen system to create their paleta, order it, pay using their credit card and pick it up. This is the first time this technology will be used at any Señor Paleta location.

The unique, frozen confections are made daily by the company’s pastry chef with fresh ingredients in small batches. The company has created more than 40 recipes of delicious paleta flavors to enjoy. Customers can choose from fruit-based paletas which are refreshing, dairy-free options, and creamy paletas which are milk-based options with high-quality ingredients. The Florida Mall location will initially offer 14 flavors, including 10 of the most popular. Those include:

Banana Whoopie Pie

Birthday Cake

Choco-brownie

Coco Pineapple

Coconut Tembleque

PR Coffee Toffee

Guava-Queso

Key Lime Pie

Nutella Love

Summer Pink Lemonade

Pure Mango

Salty Caramel Pecan

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Mojito

Paletas can be purchased for $3.99 plus tax. Customers can also choose from different toppings and chocolate drizzles to add that extra hint of joy to their tropical treat.

“Our paletas have no air incorporated in the confection process which gives them a rich, dense and pure flavor,” said Ortiz. “If you like ice cream, you will love our paletas, and they are lower in fat.”

Señor Paleta is well-known in Puerto Rico as being a fun, family brand. They want that same feeling to resonate with customers in Orlando as they introduce their paletas to a new audience.

“Of course, we hope to have the support of the Puerto Rican community in Orlando, but we are also looking forward to expanding our fan base and allowing more and more families to enjoy our paletas,” said Serrano. “It’s exciting that something that we started on a tricycle four years ago now has its first location outside of Puerto Rico in one of the most highly-trafficked malls. The idea is that after this, we can open at least four more Florida locations in the next two years.”

Jennifer Serrano and Ramon Ortiz were both in the healthcare field before founding Señor Paleta. Serrano was a doctor of oncology and Ortiz was a pharmacist. After visiting Italy, Colombia and Brazil they were inspired by Italian gelato on a stick, Latin American paleterias and the tradition of walking down the streets while enjoying a fresh frozen treat. They took that idea and added a true, tropical spin including locally sourced fruits from the Caribbean. The two put their heart into their business and are dedicated to bringing smiles and joy to all who enjoy their refreshing paletas.

The company has opened a local manufacturing location in Orlando to deliver the same freshness and taste. The Florida Mall location will be open seven days a week. Hours are Monday to Friday from 10 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and Sunday from Noon- 8 pm. For more information, follow Señor Paleta on Facebook and Instagram.

About Señor Paleta

Founded in 2014 in the historic Colonial District of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Señor Paleta is the number one paleta brand in the Caribbean. Created daily in small batches with fresh, quality ingredients by our pastry chef, our custom paletas are inspired by Italian gelato on a stick and Latin America paleterias, but given a fresh, tropical spin. Customers can choose from more than 40 flavors of fruit-based paletas which are refreshing, dairy-free options, and creamy paletas which are milk-based options with high-quality ingredients. The company has eight locations in Puerto Rico and a newly-opened location in Orlando, Florida with more on the way.

