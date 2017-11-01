Carbone's Prime Opens In Rocky Hill

Carbone’s Prime is now open at 838 Cromwell Ave., in Rocky Hill, offering dinner and happy hour in its first weeks.

The new eatery joins its siblings Carbone’s Ristorante, a destination restaurant in Hartford’s South End since 1938, and Carbone’s Kitchen in Bloomfield, which opened in late 2012. Owner Vinnie Carbone describes its theme as “Italian steakhouse” with other features.

The Rocky Hill menu offers a variety of raw bar and crudo-style items ($2 to $15) like clams, oysters, yellowfin tuna and sea scallops; appetizers ($9 to $13) including housemade ricotta, grilled octopus and crispy RI calamari, and a mozzarella bar, with caprese, burrata and marinated ciliegine. Wood-oven pizzas ($13 to $16) feature toppings like white clam, sausage and broccoli rabe, and potato and lamb bacon.

Entrees include pastas ($17 to $25) and Italian fare like eggplant, chicken and veal parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs and bone-in chicken marsala ($16 to $29). Seafood dishes feature Scottish salmon, butter-poached halibut and jumbo scallops ($22 to $28) and vegetarian options include cauliflower steak and stuffed portobello mushroom ($17 to $18.)

Steaks and chops ($25 to $45) come with two sides and a sauce, with options like prime hanger steak, pork chop, filet mignon, bone-in ribeye and a market-price porterhouse for two.

“I kind of built it as a hybrid, all the things I like when I go out,” Carbone says. “It’s not all steakhouse, I think there’s a nice mix of vegetarian items…seafood, as well as some of the classics that people could expect.”

Carbone’s Prime is open for weekday happy hour from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the bar area, with $4 libations, raw bar specials and snacks priced at $3 to $8.

Dinner is served Sunday through Wednesday, 4 to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m. A late-night menu runs Thursday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to midnight. Lunch service starts Nov. 27. 860-969-8088, carboneshospitality.com, facebook.com/carbonesprime.