Caramels and marshmallows make sweet gifts

There are certain foods that, no matter how simple they actually are to make, they still have a mystique about them. Caramels and marshmallows, for me, have long fallen into this category.

But no more. Now I’m ready to make them for friends and family for the holidays. Honestly, we’re talking just four basic ingredients for caramels — butter, cream, sugar and corn syrup. And for marshmallows, sugar, corn syrup, gelatin and some flavoring. But each quartet, once cooked together, is the foundation of sweet magic — that is, if you use really good ingredients and have the finesse and creativity to take it to a sublime level of deliciousness.

Nancy Flint understands this and has become my guru in this endeavor. Five years ago, she created a small business — Sugar Mamma — around caramels. She’s taken these four basic ingredients and elevated them with various flavorings to create 17 flavors of caramels that you can find all over San Diego County.

Flint, once a lactation consultant, had to give up her calling in 2002 when she was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma right at her 40th birthday. She survived and acceded to her two daughters’ request to spend more time together by homeschooling them until high school. During that time she had been making sea salt caramels as Christmas gifts, tweaking various recipes until she came up with her own version. Over the years, friends and family were on her to enter the caramels into a food competition. Finally, in 2012, Flint entered them at the San Diego County Fair — and won. From there, she was featured on the CW network. When asked by the TV hosts where people could buy her caramels, she had no answer. But a light bulb went off. And that’s when she started her home-based business.

Today, her small-batch caramels and marshmallows are sold primarily at boutiques and hotels in San Diego County. The Hotel del Coronado, the Manchester Grand Hyatt, Pigment in North Park, SoCal Made, Vom Fass in Hillcrest and the Perfect Pineapple in North County are just some of the venues that carry her sweets. The rest you can find listed on her website, www.sugarmammacaramels.com.

Flint, an accomplished home cook, has a flair for flavor and works endlessly to perfect her vision. Her Pumpkin Spice Caramels are filled with both organic pumpkin puree and a spice blend to rival Starbucks: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice. Her Pecan Caramels feature chopped pecans enveloped in vanilla.

“Don’t be afraid of flavor,” she said. “Build them. Test them. And adjust them until you have them just right.”

Flint makes everything by hand by herself out of her Talmadge home kitchen, usually working in the neighborhood of 12 hours a day every day to meet her orders. She starts her caramels by combining her foundational ingredients — the butter, sugar, cream and corn syrup, in a large pot, fitted with a candy thermometer, heating the mixture over medium high heat until it reaches 248 degrees F — stirring all the while. Her pecan caramels require adding the chopped pecans with the other four ingredients to cook.

“Once the sugar dissolves, you can step away briefly, but stay close,” she advised. “You can stir every minute instead of constantly but you don’t want it to stick or burn.”

With a half-sheet baking pan lined with parchment paper next to her, Flint stirs until she reaches the desired temperature, at which point she removes the pot from the heat. Then she adds kosher salt and flavorings — for the pumpkin spice caramels, in go the spices; for the pecan caramels, vanilla is added. She then stirs the mixture to incorporate them and pours it into the pan. If it’s Sea Salt Caramel, she’ll give the mixture a few minutes to set, then sprinkle Maldon sea salt over it. In general, fruity flavors get the fruit addition during the cooking process. Any alcohol flavor gets that at the end of the cooking process, once it’s off the heat.

Then it sits for 12 hours or overnight to set. Once fully set, Flint cuts the caramel into 1-inch squares, wraps each individually by hand and packages them. Home cooks can use waxed paper squares or cellophane candy wrappers (found across the Internet, including Amazon) for wrapping individual caramels, which can last several weeks at room temperature.

Marshmallows are a slightly different animal to make, and Flint marvels at the experience every time.

“It’s a miracle of science,” she exclaimed. “I love it! And it’s just sugar!”

Flint uses a 13-by-9-inch baking pan with high sides, dosing it with cooking spray before beginning the cooking process. Then she attaches a candy thermometer to the side of a pan and adds sugar, corn syrup, salt and water. The mixture is brought to a boil, with Flint again stirring constantly and scraping the sides until the sugar has dissolved. With marshmallows, the temperature you’re looking for is 240 degrees F. Look for bubbling at the edge and a clear liquid. While the sugar mixture is cooking, you’ll add cold water to the bowl of a stand mixer and sprinkle it with gelatin. The gelatin will absorb all the water and take on a strange, rubbery looking consistency.

Slowly pour the hot sugar mixture into the gelatin to avoid splashing and start the blender at a low speed, gradually increasing it to high. Set a timer and beat for 12 minutes, but two minutes before, you’ll stop and add the vanilla extract. You can switch vanilla out for any other extract flavor that appeals to you, like peppermint, cinnamon, coffee or chocolate. With the marshmallow mixture now sporting stiff white peaks, hold the bowl over your baking pan and let the mixture spill out like a ribbon into the pan. If you need to guide it, use a silicon or nonstick spatula, wetted to prevent sticking.

Finally, shake and bang the pan on the counter to remove air bubbles. Let it cool and set from four to 12 hours. After 10 minutes, you can sprinkle little candies, colored sugar, shaved chocolate or crushed peppermints if you want some color and texture. Then continue to let it set. If not, after the cooling period, unmold the marshmallow onto a board sprinkled with powdered sugar. Then you can slice them into individual pieces, using a sharp knife slickened with cooking spray. Toss the pieces in a bowl with powdered sugar to coat.

“It’s amazing that it goes from that ugly, huge goop to this beautiful white fluff,” Flint marveled.

If you want to make them well ahead of gifting them, the marshmallows will freeze perfectly, Flint said. Defrost them on your counter. They’ll also be fine for two weeks just out on your counter. The one thing Flint warns against is refrigerating them, which adds unwanted moisture.

Sugar Mamma Pecan Caramels

Makes a half-sheet pan of the caramels

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter (room temp)

4 cups heavy cream

2 cups light corn syrup

1/2 cup chopped pecans

4 cups pure cane sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons sea salt (like Maldon)

Spray a half-sheet pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper. Set aside.

Combine butter, cream, corn syrup, pecans and sugar in a large stock pot. Attach a candy thermometer to the side without letting it touch the bottom of the pan. Cook over medium-high heat until a candy thermometer reaches 248 degrees while stirring almost constantly, carefully scraping sides of pan, for about 30 to 40 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and salt. Pour caramel into prepared pan without scraping the pot. Sprinkle caramel with 2 teaspoons sea salt. Allow to cool and set 24 hours.

Cut into pieces and wrap in cellophane or waxed paper.

Sugar Mamma Pumpkin Spice Caramels

Makes a half-sheet pan of the caramels

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter (room temperature)

4 cups heavy cream

2 cups light corn syrup

4 cups pure cane sugar

1/4 cup organic pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 teaspoon spice blend (cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice) or premixed pumpkin pie spice

Spray a half-sheet pan with cooking spray and line with parchment paper. Set aside.

Combine butter, cream, corn syrup, sugar and pumpkin puree in a large stock pot. Attach a candy thermometer to the side without letting it touch the bottom of the pan. Cook over medium-high heat until the thermometer reaches 248 degrees while stirring almost constantly, carefully scraping sides of pan, for about 30 to 40 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in salt and spice blend. Pour caramel into prepared pan without scraping the pot. Allow to cool and set for 24 hours.

Cut into pieces and wrap in cellophane or waxed paper.

Sugar Mamma Vanilla Marshmallows

Makes a 13-by-9-inch pan of marshmallows

3 tablespoons plus 1 1/2 teaspoons unflavored gelatin

3 cups pure cane sugar

1 1/4 cup light corn syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups cold filtered water (divided)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

Optional: Crushed peppermint candy, shaved chocolate, jimmies, colored sugar, cinnamon hearts or minced candied ginger or orange peel

Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with high sides with cooking spray. Set aside.

Add sugar, corn syrup, salt and 3/4 cup of water into a medium sauce pan. Attach a candy thermometer to the side without letting it touch the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly and scraping sides of the pan until the sugar is dissolved. Cook, without stirring until candy thermometer reaches 240 degrees.

Meanwhile put 3/4 cup cold water into the bowl of a stand mixer, sprinkle with gelatin. Allow to soften for about 5 minutes.

Using whisk attachment, slowly pour hot sugar mixture into gelatin mixture, starting with a low speed. Let the sugar mixture pour out naturally without scraping the sides. Gradually increase speed to high and beat until very stiff, for 12 minutes. With about two minutes remaining, beat in vanilla extract.

Pour into prepared pan. Allow to cool and set for 4 to 12 hours. If you want to sprinkle with candies listed above, you can do this 10 minutes after the mixture has been poured into the pan, then continue to let it set.

Otherwise, sift about 1/2 cup powdered sugar onto a cutting board. Unmold marshmallow and place on the sugared board. Cut with a sharp knife lightly sprayed with cooking spray, into desired shapes. Toss pieces in a bowl of remaining powdered sugar to coat.

Golden is a San Diego freelance food writer and blogger.