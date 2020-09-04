  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Car found flipped over near Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview; 2 women seriously hurt

September 4, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By

A car was found flipped over Friday morning near Lake Shore Drive in Lakeview, according to police.