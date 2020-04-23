Capture the flavors of Provence without lengthy cooking

Freshly made ratatouille, a tasty blend of Provencal vegetables, is a popular dish in the Provence region of France. It's gained wider popularity now perhaps due to the movie "Ratatouille." This vegetarian meal is a quick version that captures the flavors of Provence without lengthy cooking.

Frisee is a member of the chicory family. It curly leaves and a slightly bitter edge and goes well with the ratatouille.

Helpful Hints:

- Any type of lettuce can be used instead of frisee.

- Any type of cheese can be used in the salad.

- Toasting the walnuts intensifies their flavor.

Countdown:

- Prepare the ingredients.

- Start the ratatouille.

- While ratatouille simmers, make the salad.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1/2 pound eggplant, 1/2 pound zucchini, 1 package slice button mushrooms, 1 can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes, 1 head frisee, 1 small package walnut halves, 1 small piece brie cheese, 1 whole wheat baguette, 1 bottle reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing.

Staples: olive oil, onion, sugar, salt and black peppercorns.

___

SIMPLE RATATOUILLE (SAUTEED PROVENCAL VEGETABLES)

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1 tablespoons olive oil

2 1/2 cups eggplant cubes, washed unpeeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 cups zucchini cubes, washed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup sliced onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 cups sliced button mushrooms

2 cups reduced-sodium canned diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 slices whole wheat baguette

Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add eggplant, zucchini, onion, and garlic. Saute 3 to 4 minutes or until onion becomes golden. Add the mushrooms and toss several seconds. Add diced tomatoes and sugar. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Lower heat and cover. Simmer 15 minutes. Vegetables should be cooked through but a little firm. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with bread on the side.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 215 calories (35% from fat), 8.3 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 7.5 g protein, 34.4 g carbohydrates, 11 g fiber, 44 mg sodium.

FRENCH FRISEE SALAD

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1/4 cup walnut halves or pieces

4 cups frisee lettuce{ large head

2 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing

1 ounce brie cheese cut into small pieces, (about 1/4 cup)

Toast walnuts in a toaster oven or under a broiler for 2 to 3 minutes. Watch to see that they do not burn. Place frisee in a bowl and toss with the vinaigrette dressing. Sprinkle with the walnuts and cheese. Serve with the Ratatouille.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 246 calories (55% from fat), 15.2 g fat (3.3 g saturated, 4.2 g monounsaturated), 15 mg cholesterol, 10.4 g protein, 19.9 g carbohydrates, 4.1 g fiber, 236 mg sodium.

___

(Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Find her on Facebook (@FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (@LGassenheimer), and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.)