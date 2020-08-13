Captain’s Club at Legacy is Now Open as a Private Event Venue for Corporate and Social Occasions

Dynamic 7,484-sf full-service event space opens at The Shops at Legacy

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) One of the most highly-anticipated new event venues in North Texas – Captain’s Club at Legacy – is now accepting reservations for your next social or corporate event.

Located at 5840 Legacy Circle in The Shops at Legacy, Captain’s Club will capture your senses from the moment you walk in. Subtle nautical decor pays homage to its predecessor, The Keeper, while an airy, open floor plan with three main rooms and an outdoor patio becomes a canvas for your next event.

“We believe life should not only be lived, but celebrated,” said Jordan Swim, president of Front Burner Experiences. “That’s why we’ve created a dynamic event space to serve as a beautiful blank canvas for any event. From rehearsal dinners and birthdays to business lunches and beyond, Captain’s Club is fully customizable to bring your ideas to life.”

Captain’s Club’s tenured team will work with you to design an event that meets your needs and exceeds your vision. Food and beverage catering is handled in-house with a variety of choices from your favorite Front Burner Restaurants – Haywire, Ida Claire, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines, Vestals Catering and Whiskey Cake. Custom cocktail catering is provided by exclusive caterer, Modern Pour . From chef-driven gourmet to true Texas fare, the menu will be one to remember. In addition to catering, the planning team will handle all of the heavy lifting, from set up to music, décor and more.

Planning a corporate event? Located in the business epicenter of North Dallas, Captain’s Club is perfect for everything from a business luncheon to a company meeting or celebration.

Ideal for events of all needs and sizes, Captain’s Club offers four unique event spaces, including:

Captain’s Room – Perfect for intimate dinners or business lunches, the Captain’s Room is equipped with audio visual capabilities and can hold up to 35 guests.

Main Cabin – Ideal for rehearsal dinners and larger parties, the Main Cabin can hold up to 100 guests and can also be converted into a dance floor.

Mermaid Lounge – A favorite for cocktail receptions and mixers, the Mermaid Lounge can hold up to 60 guests or a DJ and dance floor.

Patio – Weather permitting, up to 50 guests can enjoy an airy ambiance with flexible table arrangements.

Whether you prefer an intimate gathering or full buyout, Captain’s Club will accommodate your needs and budget. To discuss an event, call 833.255.6262 or email captainsclub@fbrest.com . For more information about Captain’s Club, visit captainsclubatlegacy.com .

About Captain’s Club at Legacy

Founded in 2020 by Front Burner Restaurants, LLC , Captain’s Club at Legacy is a full-service event venue located in The Shops at Legacy in Plano, Texas. Captain’s Club offers four unique spaces – Captain’s Room, Main Cabin, Mermaid Lounge and the Patio – ideal for events of all needs and sizes. From rehearsal dinners to business lunches and birthdays, the 7,484 square-foot private event space can be customized for any occasion. Food and beverage catering is handled in-house with a variety of choices from Front Burner Restaurants – Haywire, Ida Claire, Mexican Sugar, Modern Pour, Sixty Vines, Vestals Catering and Whiskey Cake. To book an event, call 833.255.6262 or email captainsclub@fbrest.com . For more information about Captain’s Club, visit captainsclubatlegacy.com .