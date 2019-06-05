Captain D’s Strengthens Georgia Presence With Opening of New Norcross Restaurant

Fast Casual Seafood Leader Continues Expanding Southeast Footprint

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced its newest Georgia location in the Atlanta suburb of Norcross officially opened on June 3. Located at 6859 Jimmy Carter Blvd., the new Norcross restaurant marks Captain D’s 25th Atlanta area restaurant and 104th restaurant overall in the Peach state. On the heels of its opening in Pooler earlier this year, Captain D’s continues to accelerate its momentum in the state, with two additional restaurants slated to open throughout this year, including in Hazelhurst later this month.

Leading Captain D’s Atlanta area expansion are skilled multi-unit franchisees, Ali and Anil Dossani. Leveraging their previous experience owning and operating Steak and Shakes, the duo joined the Captain D’s family a year ago with their first location in the Atlanta suburb of Acworth. Within a year of opening their first Captain D’s restaurant, the Dossanis have already opened their second restaurant in Norcross and plan to sustain the brand’s massive Atlanta area presence with an additional Kennesaw restaurant slated for 2020.

“We’ve experienced a tremendous wave of support from Captain D’s following our Acworth opening, which enabled us to quickly open an additional location and continue fueling our success in the Atlanta area,” said Ali Dossani. “As it stands, Captain D’s has an incredible network of locations throughout the state of Georgia and we’re honored to help further expansion efforts within the state’s largest city. In addition to our existing locations, we plan to open up shop in Kennesaw next year as we grow our footprint in this market and continue serving high-quality seafood to the community.”

Captain D’s has achieved outstanding success over the past several years, which has fueled a surge in franchise and corporate development. Throughout the past year, the company has opened more than a dozen new locations and inked numerous franchise development agreements to open new restaurants in states like Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan and Oklahoma. With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best – serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

