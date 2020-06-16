Captain D’s Sails into Summer Showcasing the Best of Family Meals

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Captain D’s , the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, has announced the launch of its new Family Meals promotion just in time for summer, featuring platefuls of wild-caught, whole fish fillets and breaded chicken tenders to satisfy all members of the family. Available now through Sept. 20, all Family Meals are served with a choice of two family-style sides and Captain D’s world-famous hush puppies.

As part of the new promotion, Captain D’s is debuting its new Fish & Chicken Family Meal, which features six fillets of the brand’s Famous Batter Dipped Fish and six breaded Chicken Tenders, served with eight hush puppies and choice of two family-style sides like mac & cheese, steamed broccoli or fried okra. The Fish & Chicken Family Meal will be available for a limited time. Additionally, Captain D’s is bringing back two Southern summertime favorites, Fried Green Tomatoes and Key Lime Pie, to complement the lineup of Family Meals.

“Captain D’s Family Meals are a great way to feed the family effortlessly,” said Bindi Menon, Vice President of National Marketing at Captain D’s. “Our family-style meals offer great selection and variety, and are sure to be a hit with all members of the family. And, with the addition of our delicious Fried Green Tomatoes and Key Lime Pie, everyone will get a taste of summer.”

In addition to its new, limited-time Fish & Chicken Family Meal, Captain D’s offers guests Family Meal deals all year-round with its 10 Piece Fish and 14 Piece Chicken Family Meals, as well as its Seafood Feast, complete with 12 pieces of its Famous Batter Dipped Fish, 12 crispy butterfly shrimp, three seafood stuffed crab shells, 12 hush puppies and a choice of two family-style sides.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hush puppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com .