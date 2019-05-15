Captain D’s Reopens Restaurant in Gallatin, Tennessee

Leading Fast Casual Seafood Restaurant Rebuilds Company Store Destroyed in Fire

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the reopening of its corporate-owned location in Gallatin, Tennessee. Located at 309 E. Main St., the Gallatin Captain D’s had been serving the community since September 1975 until the restaurant was destroyed in a fire in March 2018. Today, the restaurant re-opens in the same location and has been completely rebuilt, featuring Captain D’s new 2,400 square-foot prototype with indoor seating for 62. Due to the size of the new restaurant prototype, the Gallatin Captain D’s reopening has created 15 new jobs in the local community, with the rebuilt restaurant employing 40 people versus 25 people previously.

“Captain D’s has proudly served the Gallatin community for more than 40 years and the residents here have always been supportive of our brand. Following the fire, we were eager to rebuild and take an active role in the community once again,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer for Captain D’s. “We’re thrilled to reopen this restaurant and look forward to serving the people of Gallatin for many more years to come.”

Captain D’s currently has 73 restaurants open and operating throughout its home state of Tennessee. The compounding success the brand has experienced over the past several years has fueled a surge in franchise and corporate development, with more than 20 new restaurants in the pipeline slated to open before the end of the year. Additionally, the fast casual seafood leader has opened more than a dozen new locations within in the last year and signed numerous franchise development agreements for new restaurants in states like Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan and Oklahoma.

“As we ramp up our expansion efforts to grow Captain D’s in newer regions and states, our Tennessee heritage remains very important to us and we’re proud to continue solidifying our foundation here with new restaurants like Gallatin and building relationships within the communities we serve,” added Reed.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

