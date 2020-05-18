Captain D’s Reignites Growth with Opening of New Restaurant in Bonham, Texas

Leading Fast Casual Seafood Concept Reports Strong, Positive Consumer Response to Pick-up and Delivery Options Available during Pandemic

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Captain D’s , the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Bonham, Texas. Located at 2160 North State Highway 121, the new Bonham restaurant marks the brand’s 17th location in the state and reignites Captain D’s growth during an unprecedented time in the industry.

In compliance with current state and local regulations, the Bonham location is open for drive-thru, contactless curbside pick-up, and delivery only; the dining room will remain closed for the immediate future to help ensure the safety of guests and team members. Guests can place orders by calling ahead as well as through Captain D’s third-party delivery partners DoorDash and Uber Eats where available.

Additionally, Captain D’s has enhanced its standard employee food safety protocol to now include single-use dining items, sanitation procedures deployed every 30 minutes, and the installment of plexiglass barriers between guests and cashiers, among other measures. Throughout stay-at-home orders, the brand has experienced a strong, positive response from consumers to the contactless pick-up and delivery options made available to guests, as well as with online ordering which has launched across over 50% of restaurants systemwide.

Spearheading Captain D’s expansion into Bonham is new franchisee Sajib Singha of Bonham Foods, LLC. Singha is a franchising industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience owning and operating restaurant brands like Dairy Queen, Golden Chick, and Schlotzsky’s. In addition to his impressive portfolio, Singha was also an operations manager for Yum! Brands, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and other leading restaurant concepts. Looking ahead, Singha is already planning future growth with Captain D’s, and will open his second location in Mount Pleasant, Texas, later this year.

“With my extensive experience in operations, I know firsthand all it takes to sustain a successful restaurant business, and Captain D’s has impressed me every step of the way. Even now, in the toughest of times where the industry continues to navigate uncharted waters, Captain D’s has maintained the success it’s worked to build over the past 50 years by quickly mobilizing and adjusting to consumers’ needs, all while helping to keep franchisees’ employees and guests safe,” said Singha. “The actions Captain D’s has taken in the midst of this pandemic have only reinforced my confidence in the brand and make me proud to add it to my portfolio. I look forward to begin serving the Bonham community and welcoming guests to our dining room when the time is right.”

On the heels of its newest opening in Bonham, Captain D’s is slated to open another new restaurant in Lancaster, South Carolina later this month, following the same safety procedures it has implemented systemwide and mirroring guidance set forth by state and local officials. In addition to its Southeast development, Captain D’s is continuing its expansion across the Midwest with locations in Champaign, Illinois and Clinton Township, Michigan projected to open by this summer, as well as open its first restaurant in Utah by 2021.

“In the past few months, the restaurant industry has faced immense change and volatility. As we work to come out on the other side of this crisis, we believe our brand is positioned for even greater success, especially with experienced operators like Sajib by our side,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “From new safety procedures to operational adjustments, our system has had to adapt quickly, but out of the challenge sparked new innovation, such as the capability for our guests to now order online. Moving forward, we’ll be taking our growth on a case-by-case basis with our utmost priority remaining the safety of franchisees’ employees and guests.”

The Captain D’s in Bonham is open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call ahead orders can be placed by calling 903-224-1400.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hush puppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com .