Captain D’s Recognizes General Manager in Calhoun, Georgia, For Exceptional Leadership

John Parris and His Team Awarded the 2018 Pride Cup

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, announced today that the company’s 2018 Pride Cup has been awarded to John Parris, the general manager of the Calhoun, Georgia, Captain D’s and his team in recognition of their continued dedication to outstanding customer service. Located at 463 Highway 53 East, the Calhoun restaurant has been serving the local community for 39 years.

“Throughout Captain D’s history, our customers have been at the center of everything we do, and their satisfaction remains our top priority. The fact that our guest-centric values are reflected at every location is a true testament to the passion and dedication of our employees, and the Pride Cup is our way of celebrating and recognizing their contributions to the brand’s ongoing success,” said Phil Greifeld, president and chief executive officer at Captain D’s.

The Pride Cup is the highest annual honor that can be given to a Captain D’s restaurant and is awarded to a team that consistently displays exemplary customer service while exuding enthusiasm and passion for the brand. To determine the finalists, Captain D’s sends executive members to various locations for a first-hand look into the restaurant’s caliber of hospitality. This year, it was a 27-year veteran, John Parris, and his Calhoun team that left a lasting impression.

“John Parris and the team at the Calhoun restaurant have built a culture that makes guests feel at home, and it’s this level of attention that keeps guests coming back for more. This distinction could not be more well-deserved, and we’re proud to have such hard-working, passionate individuals in the Captain D’s family,” added Greifeld.

