Captain D’s Raises the Bar on Seafood with Flounder Feast this Lenten Season

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) At a time when everyone is offering square fish patty sandwiches, Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, brings quality whole filets of Flounder this Lenten season with Flounder Feast!

Leading the Flounder Feast lineup is Captain D’s Southern-Style Flounder, which is hand-breaded in restaurants every day. Served with a choice of two sides and the chain’s world-famous hush puppies for only $4.99, it’s an offer that is hard to beat. This premium quality Flounder also is available grilled and served with a shrimp skewer on a bed of rice.

“This time of year, every QSR brand is pushing square fish patties,” said Bob Kraut, CMO of Captain D’s. “At Captain D’s, we feel our guests shouldn’t have to settle for less, which is why we are proud to offer quality seafood options during the Lenten season and year-round.”

Additionally, Captain D’s will add fried oysters to their menu, which typically are not offered by QSR or fast casual restaurants. “We provide a wide range of options that keep seafood interesting all year and appeals to the most discerning seafood enthusiasts,” Kraut added.

The restaurant’s beloved D-Gulls, Desmond and Dave, make their 2018 debut in a new spot that demonstrates their distaste for square fish patty sandwiches. Desmond is clearly not satisfied with the product and therefore does what anyone would do in this situation – calls in a complaint. Because if it isn’t Captain D’s, it isn’t worth it.

