Captain D’s Propels Growth in Georgia with Opening of New Restaurant in Acworth

Fast Casual Seafood Franchise’s Ongoing Success Accelerates Expansion in the Southeast

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Acworth, Georgia. Located at 3462 Baker Road, this new location marks the brand’s 101st location in the state and further solidifies Captain D’s strong brand presence and aggressive franchise development efforts in the region.

The Acworth location will be owned and operated by first-time Captain D’s franchisees Anil and Ali Dossani, with Hussain Sultan managing operations. The duo brings extensive knowledge of the fast casual segment to the brand, having served as operators for several additional leading food service franchise concepts including Steak ‘n Shake and Subway.

“When we decided to explore other franchise opportunities and diversify our portfolio, Captain D’s immediately stood out. Over the years, the brand has earned its reputation as a leader in the fast casual seafood segment and we’re thrilled to be joining one of the most respected names in franchising today,” said Ali Dossani. “Captain D’s already has strong brand recognition in Georgia, and we have no doubt that the company’s signature high-quality product and welcoming atmosphere with resonate with the Acworth community, just as it has for consumers nationwide.”

Captain D’s expansion in Acworth comes on the heels of the outstanding success the brand has experienced over the past several years. These achievements fueled a surge in franchise and corporate development throughout 2017, with more than 20 new locations opened and numerous development agreements signed to open new restaurants in key markets nationwide, including Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas and Virginia.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 75 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With 533 restaurants in 21 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-550-4877.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has 533 restaurants in 21 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 48 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

