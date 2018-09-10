Captain D’s Propels Expansion in Texas with Opening of New Plano Restaurant

Leading Fast Casual Seafood Franchise Continues Accelerating Texas Growth

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised restaurant in Plano, Texas. Located at 603 E. 15th St., this new location marks the brand’s 15th location in the state and the first for Collin County. Captain D’s has continued to identify Texas as a key state for development, opening a new location in Houston earlier this year with an additional location slated to open in Stephenville this November.

The new Plano restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Captain D’s franchisees Mohammed and Amira Alalimiy. The husband-and-wife team has more than 20 years of combined experience in successful franchise restaurant operations with Golden Chick.

“Mohammed and I had our first Captain D’s experience in Dallas nearly 12 years ago and absolutely loved it. We knew instantly that Captain D’s was a restaurant concept that we wanted to own for ourselves,” said Amira Alalimiy. “As Collin County continues to develop, we’re excited to bring the first Captain D’s to the area and know that the brand’s warm hospitality and menu offerings will resonate well with residents here.”

Captain D’s ongoing development throughout Texas further signifies the outstanding success the brand has achieved over the past several years, which has fueled a surge in franchise and corporate development. Throughout the past year, the company has opened more than 15 new locations and inked numerous development agreements to open new restaurants in key markets, including Michigan, Indiana, Texas and Georgia.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

