Captain D’s Propels Development with Opening of Newest Virginia Restaurant

Fast Casual Seafood Leader Opens Hopewell Amidst Ongoing Success

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised restaurant in Hopewell, Virginia, marking the brand’s 22nd location in the state. The new Hopewell location reflects the rapid growth Captain D’s has experienced throughout 2017, opening more than 15 new restaurants in key target markets nationwide, with two additional locations slated to open in the Southeast before the end of the year.

Located at 3911 Oaklawn Boulevard, the Hopewell Captain D’s is owned by multi-unit operator Mark Sweeney, president of CD Restaurants, and marks his 20th Captain D’s franchise in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Industry veterans Dave Ludlow and Mark Forrestor will serve as area supervisor and general manager, respectively, bringing more than four decades of experience.

“Captain D’s offers an unparalleled level of support to its franchise network, and the opening of our 20th restaurant is a true testament to our belief in the brand and the potential for success it offers,” said Sweeney. “We’re proud to be growing our partnership with one of the strongest fast casual concepts in the industry today. Virginia has proven to be a prime market for expansion, and we’re thrilled at the enthusiastic response we’ve received from the Hopewell community, with residents already declaring Captain D’s as the local leader in seafood.”

Captain D’s ongoing franchise development is fueled by the outstanding success the brand experienced in 2016, achieving its sixth consecutive year of same store sales increases and fourth successive year of record high system-wide average unit volume (AUV). This compounding success has propelled Captain D’s franchise expansion, with agreements signed this year to open new restaurants in states across the country including Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, Alabama, and Arkansas.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D’s credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand’s ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 70 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand’s new vibrant, coastal design, with another 50 locations to be remodeled by the end of this year. With these efforts, Captain D’s has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With 529 restaurants in 21 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-550-4877.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has 529 restaurants in 21 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 48 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150