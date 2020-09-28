Captain D’s Opens Second Texas Location This Year in Mount Pleasant

Multi-Unit Operator Accelerates Growth with Fast Casual Seafood Concept; New Restaurant Marks His Second Opening Within One Year

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Captain D’s , the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Located at 811 S. Jefferson Ave., the new restaurant marks Captain D’s second Texas opening this year, following the debut of a new restaurant in Bonham in May, and is the brand’s 18th location overall in the state. Spearheading Captain D’s recent Texas expansion is multi-unit franchisee, Sajib Singha of Bonham Foods, LLC. A restaurant industry veteran, Singha has nearly two decades of experience owning and operating brands like Dairy Queen, Golden Chick, and Schlotzsky’s, in addition to serving as an operations manager for Yum! Brands. Since adding Captain D’s to his impressive portfolio of franchise concepts, Singha has accelerated his growth with the fast casual seafood leader, with his Mount Pleasant location opening just four months after the opening his first location in Bonham.

“I officially added Captain D’s to my portfolio of franchise concepts with the opening of my first location in Bonham this May. Despite opening that restaurant during the thick of the pandemic, it has performed tremendously well and been well-received by the Bonham community, which has only reinforced my confidence as I open my second restaurant in Mount Pleasant,” said Singha. “Going into this venture, I already knew that Captain D’s was the perfect brand to help me meet my franchise development goals, but it has continued to exceed my expectations with its industry leadership and ongoing support. It has been a pleasure to grow alongside the brand.”

In compliance with Texas’ state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures, the Mount Pleasant Captain D’s restaurant is open for drive-thru, carry-out, and call ahead ordering with contactless curbside pick-up only; the dining room will remain closed for the immediate future to help ensure the safety of guests and team members. Online ordering at captainds.com, as well as third-party delivery will be available at a later date. Additionally, Captain D’s has enhanced its standard employee food safety protocol to now include single-use dining items, sanitation procedures deployed every 30 minutes, the installment of plexiglass barriers between guests and cashiers, employee health screenings, among other measures.

Captain D’s continues to attract high-caliber multi-unit franchisees with its unique seafood proposition, segment-leading AUVs and flexible prototype options that help to fuel the brand’s growth and success. In addition to its ongoing Southeast expansion in states like Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina and Kentucky, Captain D’s has continuously identified Texas as a key state for franchise growth. Following the opening of a new location in Burnet just last year, the back-to-back Bonham and Mount Pleasant openings continue a string of development throughout the state. Beyond the Southeast region and Texas, Captain D’s is also targeting growth throughout the Midwest, and will open a new restaurant in Doniphan, Missouri later this year.

“A strong support system is paramount to any franchise brand’s long-term success and that has always been a priority for us at Captain D’s. Ensuring that our franchisees feel heard and represented is of the utmost importance to us because it has helped to build a solid foundation of mutual trust and respect with each of our operators,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “Sajib’s rapid development with our brand is a testament to the dedication that we have to all of our franchisees and we’re honored that he has chosen to continue growing alongside us in confidence during this unprecedented time in our industry.”

The Captain D’s in Mount Pleasant is open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call ahead orders can be placed by calling (903) 224-1400.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hush puppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com .

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

srosenthal@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

The post Captain D's Opens Second Texas Location This Year in Mount Pleasant first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.